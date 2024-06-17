This week, GameStop officially ran its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. It came after a somewhat disastrous attempt late last week that saw the meeting delayed, but today, the GameStop Board of Directors came through, albeit a few minutes behind schedule. Nonetheless, CEO Ryan Cohen was in attendance for the meeting and delivered the opening remarks to kick things off. Read what he had to say in his opening statement here.
GameStop (GME) CEO Ryan Cohen's opening remarks from the 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
The GameStop (GME) 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders took place on June 17, 2024, and was hosted on a livestream event. Ryan Cohen’s opening statement is as follows:
That covers the entirety of Ryan Cohen’s opening comments at the GameStop 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. For more news and updates, be sure to follow our GameStop and GME topics.
TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.