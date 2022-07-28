Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Thirsty Suitors shows off skateboarding and drops PC demo

The Annapurna Interactive Showcase began with a new look at Thirsty Suitors, which has a new demo up on Steam right now.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
Annapurna Interactive
1

Thursday's Annapurna Interactive Showcase kicked off with the latest update on Thirsty Suitors. The team at Outerloop Games explained some more about what to expect from their upcoming turn-based RPG, showing off some new footage and even announcing the deployment of a new demo.

Most of what was revealed is already well-known. The story follows a young woman named Jala, who navigates the challenges of growing up in a South Asian family while also confronting her past in the form of her various exes. This inevitably includes turn-based battles with each of those exes, which features a variety of different mechanics, abilities, status conditions, and more. Viewers got to soak in more of the game's lighthearted tone, as they meet the story's various characters.

Thirsty Suitors PC Steam demo

Source: Annapurna Interactive

However, players also got to see one of Thirsty Suitors' more underplayed elements to this point: skateboarding. Jala could be seen skating along a neighborhood theme park, performing various tricks and stringing together combos, similar to an arcade-style skating game like Tony Hawk's Pro Skater. Skating will be spotlighted heavily during a portion of Thirsty Suitors, especially as Jala is confronted by the bear mascot Soundie and his cohorts. Studio founder Chandana Ekanayake notes that skateboarding is designed to be accessible, but with enough depth to allow skating veterans to fully dive in.

There is still no release date for Thirsty Suitors. Once it releases, it will come to PC (via Steam), PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. It will also be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one. Those who want a taste of what they're in for can play a new demo, which is live on Steam starting today. You can also check out our recent preview from earlier this summer.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola