Thirsty Suitors shows off skateboarding and drops PC demo The Annapurna Interactive Showcase began with a new look at Thirsty Suitors, which has a new demo up on Steam right now.

Thursday's Annapurna Interactive Showcase kicked off with the latest update on Thirsty Suitors. The team at Outerloop Games explained some more about what to expect from their upcoming turn-based RPG, showing off some new footage and even announcing the deployment of a new demo.

Most of what was revealed is already well-known. The story follows a young woman named Jala, who navigates the challenges of growing up in a South Asian family while also confronting her past in the form of her various exes. This inevitably includes turn-based battles with each of those exes, which features a variety of different mechanics, abilities, status conditions, and more. Viewers got to soak in more of the game's lighthearted tone, as they meet the story's various characters.

However, players also got to see one of Thirsty Suitors' more underplayed elements to this point: skateboarding. Jala could be seen skating along a neighborhood theme park, performing various tricks and stringing together combos, similar to an arcade-style skating game like Tony Hawk's Pro Skater. Skating will be spotlighted heavily during a portion of Thirsty Suitors, especially as Jala is confronted by the bear mascot Soundie and his cohorts. Studio founder Chandana Ekanayake notes that skateboarding is designed to be accessible, but with enough depth to allow skating veterans to fully dive in.

There is still no release date for Thirsty Suitors. Once it releases, it will come to PC (via Steam), PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. It will also be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one. Those who want a taste of what they're in for can play a new demo, which is live on Steam starting today. You can also check out our recent preview from earlier this summer.