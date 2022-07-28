Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

High School Years Expansion Pack for The Sims 4 available now

Relive your teen years and explore fun new content in the latest Expansion Pack for The Sims 4, High School Years.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
Electronic Arts
1

If you’ve been looking forward to the High School Years Expansion Pack for The Sims 4 you’ll be happy to hear that it’s available as of today, July 28. Not only can you relive the ups and downs of being a teenager, you can also attend prom and participate in after-school activities, among other fun adventures to be had in the bustling town of Copperdale.

The High School Years Expansion Pack for The Sims 4 is available on a plethora of platforms as well including Xbox One, Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Steam, and Origin for PC/Mac. If you’re wondering what else High School Years has to offer, there’s a full overview page on EA’s website that runs through what comes with the pack.

Four high school students in The Sims 4 expansion stand around a set of yellow lockers, one is drinking a cup of boba tea while her friend searches her locker, while two guys in the back chat with each other while looking at a phone.
© EA

On EA's website, there's notes on how you can attend classes in person, hang out in the school cafeteria, and even decorate your very own locker. While there are things like homework to complete, there are also festivities like prom and being able to style your bedroom with outfits and clothes designed by Depop sellers.

The Sims 4 also partnered with community creators such as MsGryphix, freezerbunnyx, and JOL1990 to create a thrift store/bubble tea hangout spot, along with a library and the principal’s old money mansion. So not only is there reason to explore school and hang out with friends at the thrift store, there’s also reason to explore the neighborhood as well.

If you’ve yet to pre-order the pack and are worried about missing out on cool freebies, there’s good news in that you can pre-order up until September 8 to receive the Vibing Streamer Gear bonus digital content. Again, The Sims 4's High School Years Expansion Pack is available as of today, July 28, for Xbox One, Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Steam, and Origin for PC/Mac. 

To dig even deeper into the High School Years Expansion Pack, be sure check out its page on EA’s website. You can als read through some of our previous coverage, including the initial announcement and info for The Sims 4’s High School Years Expansion.

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

