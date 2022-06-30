The Sims 4 is getting a new High School Years expansion
Relive the ups and downs of high school in the newest expansion pack for The Sims 4.
The Sims 4 is no stranger to expansions, with a plethora to choose from Cottage Living to Snowy Escape. If those particular settings and themes don’t appeal to you, you may be intrigued to hear that The Sims 4 is getting a brand new expansion in the form of High School Years.
Set to release for PC and consoles on July 28, The Sims 4 High School Years expansion pack gives players the opportunity to “carve their own path as they navigate their teenage years in the new world of Copperdale.”
Among the activities on offer with the High School Years expansion is the ability to attend prom, attend class, interact with teachers, pull pranks, form friendships and rivalries, partake in extracurricular activities, and even have your Sim earn money as a style influencer or streamer.
To help give you an even better idea as to what you can expect from the High School Years expansion, a new trailer was released that showcases the ups and downs of The Sims 4 high school experience.
In the trailer’s description, the following information is also provided:
As noted, if you pre-order or buy the expansion from now until September 8, you’ll get the Vibing Streamer Gear Digital Content, though this will only become available once the pack is released on July 28.
After checking out the trailer and learning more about The Sims 4’s newest expansion pack, High School Years, we’re curious what your thoughts are. Is this an expansion you’d be interested in buying? Have you bought any other Sims 4 expansions? Let us know in Chatty!
For more on The Sims 4, also be sure to read through some of our previous coverage including how The Sims 4: Cottage Living expansion made us want to sell our house and move to the woods.
-
Morgan Shaver posted a new article, The Sims 4 is getting a new High School Years expansion