The Sims 4 is getting a new High School Years expansion Relive the ups and downs of high school in the newest expansion pack for The Sims 4.

The Sims 4 is no stranger to expansions, with a plethora to choose from Cottage Living to Snowy Escape. If those particular settings and themes don’t appeal to you, you may be intrigued to hear that The Sims 4 is getting a brand new expansion in the form of High School Years.

Set to release for PC and consoles on July 28, The Sims 4 High School Years expansion pack gives players the opportunity to “carve their own path as they navigate their teenage years in the new world of Copperdale.”

Among the activities on offer with the High School Years expansion is the ability to attend prom, attend class, interact with teachers, pull pranks, form friendships and rivalries, partake in extracurricular activities, and even have your Sim earn money as a style influencer or streamer.

You can return to high school and enjoy activities like attending prom in the High School Years expansion for The Sims 4.



© Electronic Arts

To help give you an even better idea as to what you can expect from the High School Years expansion, a new trailer was released that showcases the ups and downs of The Sims 4 high school experience.

In the trailer’s description, the following information is also provided:

Experience all the ups and downs of teenage life with The Sims™ 4 High School Years Expansion Pack*, launching July 28th at 10:00am PT. Preorder or buy through September 8 and get the Vibing Streamer Gear Digital Content**! (This content will become available when the pack launches.)



Your Sims will dance the night away at prom, explore their personal style, and maybe even be asked out by their crushes! Between after-school activities, hyping outfits on Trendi, and new opportunities for pranks and mischief your teen Sims will have tons to do. They won’t have to sit on their beds and waste time on their phones. But they’ll be able to.



Available July 28 at 10 a.m. PT on Origin PC/Mac, Steam, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®4, and PlayStation®5.

As noted, if you pre-order or buy the expansion from now until September 8, you’ll get the Vibing Streamer Gear Digital Content, though this will only become available once the pack is released on July 28.

After checking out the trailer and learning more about The Sims 4’s newest expansion pack, High School Years, we’re curious what your thoughts are. Is this an expansion you’d be interested in buying? Have you bought any other Sims 4 expansions? Let us know in Chatty!

For more on The Sims 4, also be sure to read through some of our previous coverage including how The Sims 4: Cottage Living expansion made us want to sell our house and move to the woods.