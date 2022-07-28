Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Backbone One is a new PlayStation controller for iPhone

Sony and Backbone have released an iPhone controller inspired by the PS5 DualSense.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Sony
3

The Backbone is often touted as one of the best controllers for gaming on an iPhone. The product attaches to the phone in a snappy way that allows them to utilize face buttons, analog sticks, and other buttons to control their games. Now, a new version of the controller has hit the market and is aimed at PlayStation fans. The Backbone One is an officially licensed version of the Backbone that’s designed to look like the PS5 DualSense controller, and it’s available now.

Sony announced its partnership with Backbone in a post to the PlayStation Blog. The Backbone One is a white version of the popular peripheral, with the recognizable X, circle, square, and triangle buttons seen on PlayStation controllers. The Backbone One is also designed to work well with other Sony hardware and software. It can be directly connected to the Pulse 3D headset, which was released alongside the PlayStation 5. Players can also use the PlayStation Remote Play app to enjoy PS4 and PS5 games using the Backbone One. Although the Backbone One is inspired by the PS5, it does not feature haptic feedback or adaptive triggers.

A player edits a clip from Ghost of Tsushima using the Backbone One.

Source: Sony

The Backbone One is on sale now at various retailers for $99 USD. While we here at Shacknews haven’t reviewed the product, the base version of the Backbone seems to be quite beloved across the board by mobile gamers. For more on the latest partnerships being forged by PlayStation, Shacknews has you covered.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time.

