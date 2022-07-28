The summer gaming season continues with the second annual Annapurna Interactive Showcase. We watched the latest presentation from the publisher behind many up-and-coming indie developers and we saw a lot of exciting announcements and trailers. Let's take a look back at this year's show.

Annapurna Interactive Showcase 2022: All news, reveals & trailers

The Annapurna Interactive Showcase took place on July 28, 2022. We saw some exciting new game reveals, as well as some updates on previously announced titles and a few surprises that nobody saw coming.

Thirsty Suitors update, Steam demo out now

Viewers were treated to a new look at the upcoming Thirsty Suitors. This included a fresh look at the game's skateboarding component along with some introductions to more of the story's wacky characters. There's no release date yet, but there is a Steam demo available now.

Hindsight is out next week

Team Hindsight's debut now has a release date. Look for Hindsight to come to PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS on August 4.

Cardboard Computer has begun work on its next title

The team behind Kentucky Route Zero is hard at work on its next game. They promise it won't take so long to make this time. Seriously!

Bounty Star is a blend of Titanfall and... Stardew Valley?

From developer Dinogod, Bounty Star: The Morose Tale of Graveyard Clem looks like a mech shooter at first glance, but there appear to be elements of several different genres here. That includes a farming component, which... I don't know who saw that coming. Bounty Star is coming to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox in 2023. It will also be on Xbox Game Pass.

Yarn Owl's first project is in development

The development duo of Fabian "Incarne" Willis and Chris "TofuFanatic" Hofmann comprise the team of Yarn Owl. Working from Atlanta and Austin respectively, they're hard at work on their first title and they're not hiding its inspirations. They make it very clear that they are driven by their memories of The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past.

The two developers are currently putting their game together with the code name "Demi the Reverie." However, they aren't ready to show anything off just yet. If you want a quick glimpse of what's happening behind the scenes, you can visit Willis on Twitter.

Outer Wilds is coming to PS5 & Xbox Series X|S, but what about Switch?

Mobius Digital opened with the bad news first. The team didn't exactly expect a Switch port of Outer Wilds to prove this difficult. There is still no timetable for that version's release.

To make up for that disappointing news bit, a new PS5/Xbox Series X|S version of Outer Wilds was unveiled. This version of the game will release on September 15. Those who own an old-gen version will be able to upgrade for no extra charge.

Previously-released titles coming to new platforms

What Remains of Edith Finch is now available on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Annapurna Interactive played a sizzle reel featuring a handful of previously-released titles that are about to find new homes on unreleased platforms.

The Pathless is coming to Xbox and Nintendo Switch this winter.

Maquette is coming this winter to Xbox and Nintendo Switch. It will also be available on Xbox Game Pass.

After completing a year on the Epic Games Store, Solar Ash will release December 6 on Steam. It will also release later this winter on Xbox and be available on Xbox Game Pass.

Maquette is coming this winter to Xbox and Nintendo Switch. It will also be available on Xbox Game Pass.

After completing a year on the Epic Games Store, Solar Ash will release December 6 on Steam. It will also release later this winter on Xbox and be available on Xbox Game Pass.

Forever Ago is the first title from developer Third Shift

Inspired by a trip to North America's beautiful Pacific Coast, new developer Third Shift is putting together a narrative road trip adventure called Forever Ago. It is coming soon to PC (via Steam).

Flock flies in from makers of I Am Dead

The team of developer Hollow Ponds and Richard Hogg are together again. This time, they're putting together a multiplayer co-op adventure that's centered on creating flocks of flying creatures to soar through the skies. Flock will see one player or several friends come together to soak in majestic landscapes and explore unseen horizons. Flock is coming soon to PC (via Steam), PlayStation, and Xbox. It will also be on Xbox Game Pass at launch.

Hohokum comes to PC for the first time

Speaking of Richard Hogg, remember that charming adventure he made for the PS3 called Hohokum? That was a fun, colorful romp, but one that's largely been forgotten, mostly because of its exclusivity to the PlayStation 3. There's good news for anyone who missed out on this indie gem the first time. Hohokum is being released on Steam.

In fact, Hohokum is on Steam right now!

Uvula is the next game from the maker of Katamari Damacy

Keita Takahashi, the creator of Katamari Damacy, has begun work on his next title. There's not a lot known about it, other than its title. It's called Uvula.

Stay tuned. We'll learn more about this title in the future.

Dreamfeel developer spotlight

Developer Dreamfeel is most known for 2020's If Found..., a game about returning home, the challenges of connecting, and a black hole that threatens to consume everything. In this developer spotlight, Annapurna Interactive introduces audiences to the various members of the Dreamfeel studio. The team confirms that it is working on its next title, only noting that it is set in Ireland and centers on cat people of some sort. More information about the next Dreamfeel project is coming soon.

Annapurna Interactive picks up The Lost Wild

Great Ape Games has been working on The Lost Wild for a few years, getting the game to its current state with the use of personal investments and an Epic MegaGrant. Annapurna Interactive hopes to help the project get to the finish line and will act as publisher going forward.

The Lost Wild is coming soon to PC.

Those are the announcements and trailers shown during the Annapurna Interactive Showcase 2022. For more on these and other games, follow us here at Shacknews.