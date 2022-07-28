Outer Wilds will come to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S before Switch Next-gen versions of Outer Wilds are on their way to make up for the Nintendo Switch version hitting a few snags.

Mobius Digital made a surprise appearance during this year's Annapurna Interactive Showcase. It's largely a surprise because one would assume that the team is finished with Outer Wilds. Indeed, that's still the case, but there is some unfinished business regarding the Nintendo Switch version. Unfortunately, that isn't ready to go and there doesn't appear to be a timetable for it. However, the team does have a next-gen version ready to release for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The new next-gen ports of Outer Wilds will feature 60fps (bringing it on par with the PC version) and enhanced visuals in comparison to their older generation counterparts. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S owners will be able to pick up their copy of the game on Thursday, September 15. Those who own the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One version of the game will receive a free update on that same day, which will bring their copy of Outer Wilds to the next console generation.

While there's a date for the newer PlayStation and Xbox hotness, what about that Switch version? After all, Outer Wilds on Nintendo Switch has been on the agenda for almost a year and a half. Unfortunately, it's looking increasingly like the Mobius Digital team might have bitten off more than it can chew.

"It's possible we were a bit over-optimistic on the timeframe," Creative Director Alex Beachum said. "It's still happening and we're working hard to bring a great version of Outer Wilds to the Switch. Thank you for your patience. We'll have new info for you as soon as possible."

We'll keep an eye on the continuing development of Outer Wilds on Switch while also looking forward to the game's release on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. For more from today's presentation, be sure to check out the Annapurna Interactive topic. We'll have more reveals, as well as a full recap, throughout the day at Shacknews.