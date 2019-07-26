Edith Finch, Journey, & Blaseball devs form remote-first game studio Gardens
The founders have also collected a team of devs with experience in Spider-Man, Skyrim, Fallout, Ratchet & Clank, and more.
The founders have also collected a team of devs with experience in Spider-Man, Skyrim, Fallout, Ratchet & Clank, and more.
Jason Onorad joins for an episode that is very lacking in John Benyamine, but chock full of ways to beatdown Joe.
The free PlayStation Plus for May 2019 games include Overcooked and What Remains of Edith Finch.
What Remains of Edith Finch delivers a quality adventure to the free library as Epic Games continues to lure players into its new store.
Tacoma, Her Story, and more are receiving steep discounts today.
What Remains of Edith Finch and Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice highlight the latest BAFTA Game Award winning titles.
John recorded precisely 20 minutes of this show from the lobby of a hotel in Austin, TX before his connection failed. We kindly ask that you please enjoy this very bizarre episode.
Ninja Theory took on the risky task of weaving an action puzzler with an accurate representation of mental instability and ended up with one of the best experiences the year had to offer.
Join Edith as she unravels family mysteries in the latest game from Giant Sparrow, the minds behind The Unfinished Swan.
What's the secret behind the strange house of the Finch family that always seems to be their family members' demise? Shacknews goes hands-on with Giant Sparrow's latest to learn more about this story.