Flock is the next game from the makers of I Am Dead

If anyone who has played I Am Dead has learned anything from the developer combination of Hollow Ponds and Hohokum creator Richard Hogg, it's that they have some unique ideas. That's why it's good news that their working relationship is continuing beyond the 2020 narrative adventure title. Their latest effort is noticeably different. It's a multiplayer co-op game about taking to the skies called Flock.

In Flock, players take control of a single shepherd and the main objective is to add to their flock. This might imply searching for birds, but Flock's aesthetic is much more whimsical, as the game will feature a large variety of adorable flying creatures, including fish and sheep. Over the course of the game, players will discover beautiful landscapes and explore unseen wonders. Along the way, they might even find new breeds of flying creatures willing to join the flock.

On top of the game's wholesome aesthetic, Flock will feature a customization element. Few details were given on this aspect of the game, but players will be able to do more with those sheep than fly with them. The sheep can also be sheared for wool, which can then create clothing, such as hats, cardigans, and socks.

Expect more details on Flock, including more on the game's cooperative element, in the months ahead. Publisher Annapurna Interactive is targeting a 2023 release date for this title. Look for Flock to release on PC (via Steam), PlayStation, and Xbox. It will also come to Xbox Game Pass on launch day.