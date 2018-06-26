Third-person narrative Last Stop announced for Xbox One
Variable State's latest adventure is a Twin Peaks-like adventure with surrealistic elements.
The Katamari Damacy creator's next game looks positively adorable, and we can't wait to play it.
This time-looping adventure with its grisly premise and compelling narrative shows great promise, even in its earliest stages.
The latest game from Annapurna Interactive is called 12 Minutes, and players got their first look at Microsoft's Xbox E3 2019 presentation.
After years in development, Outer Wilds is set to arrive next week, though backers hoping for a Steam key may be disappointed.
Sam Barlow's spiritual sequel to Her Story, Telling Lies, has a new teaser trailer ahead of the game's debut.
It was hard to make heads or tails of what Sayonara Wild Hearts was based on its first trailer, but it looks to deliver a unique playable music video experience. Shacknews goes hands-on.
The latest game from the creator of Katamari Damacy shows the power of friendship. Shacknews goes hands-on with the whimsical Wattam.
Hades, Hello Neighbor, and Ashen are rolling out the red carpet for gamers that start up the Epic Games Store.
One of the most ambitious premises for an outer space game yet.