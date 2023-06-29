Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth is a new game in the franchise developed by Annapurna A collaboration between Annapurna Interactive and Alcon Interactive Group, Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth will take place between the events of the movies.

Blade Runner is a beloved sci-fi franchise that has had an interesting history in gaming (and one where it hasn’t had a new one in 25 years), but Annapurna Interactive is aiming to fix that with Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth. This title was announced during the 2023 Annapurna Interactive Showcase. Not only will Blade Runner 2033 be a new adventure game in the iconic universe, but it will also be developed directly by Annapurna in collaboration with Alcon Interactive Group.

Annapurna announced Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth as part of its Annapurna Interactive Showcase on June 29, 2023. The game is currently in development and will be set in a period between the original Blade Runner movie and Blade Runner 2049. Alcon produced Blade Runner 2049 and will work with Annapurna on Labyrinth as it also works to produce the Blade Runner 2099 live-action TV series for Amazon Prime. You can see the first glimpse Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth just below.

Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth marks the first major game in the franchise in over 25 years. Previously, a Blade Runner adventure game was developed by Westwood Studios and released originally in 1997. Since then, the original game has been preserved by appearances on GOG and remasters from the likes of Nightdive Studios. The original game was considered fascinating in that characters who were human or replicant androids were randomized on each playthrough, so you never knew who you could trust.

It will be interesting to see if Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth can keep the same air of psychological tension and mystique that attracted so many to the original. We don’t have a release window for this game yet, so stay tuned for more updates as they drop and check out our other coverage from the 2023 Annapurna Interactive Showcase.