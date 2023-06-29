Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth is a new game in the franchise developed by Annapurna
A collaboration between Annapurna Interactive and Alcon Interactive Group, Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth will take place between the events of the movies.
After several years in development by the creators of Falcon Age, Thirsty Suitors finally has a release date for later this year.
Ghost Bike is a new game from Messhof that has players racing paranormal entities to restore couriers between the world of the living and the dead.
From designer Matt Newell comes a game about exploring nature, discovering its secrets, and immortalizing them with a fully featured camera.
From the lead designers behind Inside, Cocoon will take us on an adventure through worlds within worlds later this year.