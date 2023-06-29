Ghost Bike is a paranormal biking adventure from the creator of Nidhogg Ghost Bike is a new game from Messhof that has players racing paranormal entities to restore couriers between the world of the living and the dead.

One of the most interesting new reveals in the 2023 Annapurna Interactive Showcase may very well have been Ghost Bike. Coming from the developer that brought us Nidhogg, Ghost Bike is a quirky semi-open world sport game in which Ghost Bikes act as the magical couriers between the worlds of the living and the dead. We’ll upgrade the bike, race ghosts in tests of speed and skill, and work to restore the last Ghost Bike to perfect working order.

Ghost Bike was announced during the Annapurna Interactive Showcase on June 29, 2023. In development under Messhof, who previously released Nidhogg and Nidhogg 2, Ghost Bike is something altogether different for the dev. Playing as a kid from Freehub City, players discover the last Ghost Bike in a state of utter disrepair. Players will explore a semi-open world, discovering ghosts and defeating them in various challenges to gain Ghost power, with which they can cross into the afterworld and fully restore the bike. Along the way, you’ll discover secret bike parts to upgrade the bike and balance it to fit your needs for each challenge.

Messhof looks like they’re engaging in something altogether new and interesting with Ghost Bike. The developer’s last game was the solidly received Nidhogg 2 in 2017. Nonetheless, with its biking gameplay and striking cel-shaded art style. Ghost Bike looks like a good time. It would appear that players will be able to explore and race through rustic cities, verdant meadows, towering bridges and hillsides, and plenty more as they strive to restore the bike.

Ghost Bike doesn’t have a release date yet, but the game will release on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms. Stay tuned for more details as they drop and check out more of our coverage from the full 2023 Annapurna Interactive Showcase.