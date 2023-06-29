Lushfoil Photography Sim has you explore nature to snap the most beautiful photos From designer Matt Newell comes a game about exploring nature, discovering its secrets, and immortalizing them with a fully featured camera.

We’ve seen some gimmicky photography games in the past or been presented with photo modes as a side thought, but Annapurna Interactive and developer Matt Newell are bringing a game that puts the artistry and skill of photography at its core. Lushfoil Photography Sim was revealed today, inviting players to travel to lush and diverse environments inspired by locations around the world and capture the beauty of these places with a fully-featured in-game camera.

Lushfoil Photography Sim was unveiled during the Annapurna Interactive Showcase on June 29, 2023. Built in Unreal Engine 5, Lushfoil invites players to interesting locations and sets them loose to try to capture the perfect shots of nature and the worlds around them. Aiming to be a true natural photography experience, Lushfoil includes camera gameplay that aims to simulate the functions of a professional camera perfectly, will features and settings including Auto/Manual Focus, Flash, Exposure, Contrast, White Balance, Aperture, Burst Shot, and other effects. You might even be able to use the environment to your advantage, working around weather effects that include rain, snow, and fog, as well as manipulating the environment to create the best light angles for your shots.

Lushfoil Photography Sim is something quite out of the ordinary for a game in a time where players often love to play with Photo Modes. It’s one of the few games that makes the process of nature photography the very core of its gameplay. Sure, we’ve had games like Pokemon Snap, and those are fun too. However, Lushfoil also doesn’t look arcade-y where you’re scoring points on a level for the best shots. Traveling, positioning yourself, finding the right camera settings, and even being patient for the perfect shot sound much more involved in the creative and professional aspects of the art.

Lushfoil Photography Sim doesn’t have a release date yet, but is expected to come to PC and consoles. Stay tuned for more details and be sure to check out more coverage from the full 2023 Annapurna Interactive Showcase.