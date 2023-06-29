Cocoon gets a September 2023 release date From the lead designers behind Inside, Cocoon will take us on an adventure through worlds within worlds later this year.

It’s been a while since we heard anything new on Cocoon from the developers at Geometric Interactive, but the upcoming world-within-worlds puzzle platformer showed up big on today’s Annapurna Interactive Showcase. From the lead designers that helped bring us Inside, Cocoon sends players on a journey to unravel a cosmic mystery, and during today’s showcase the game finally got a release date for September 2023.

Cocoon’s release date was revealed during a new trailer on the Annapurna Interactive Showcase on June 29, 2023. Officially dated for September 29, 2023, Cocoon will release on PlayStation, Xbox (as well as Game Pass), Nintendo Switch, and PC. Coming from the direction of Inside and Limbo lead gameplay designer Jeppe Carlsen with music and sound design by Inside composer Jakob Schmid, Cocoon is a puzzle platformer that challenges players to dive deep inside worlds within worlds. With a special power to jump in and out of orb-like worlds in the environment, you’ll dive into new locations, rearrange them, and open paths to discover ancient machinery and the monstrous guardians that protect them.

Cocoon was first revealed by Geometric Interactive in June 2022 and we’ve heard little more about it since. Nonetheless, as a game from the pedigree of Inside and Limbo, it looks quite a bit less stark and gruesome than either of those games. However, it still seems to keep the DNA of immersive puzzle-solving that also made those games so beloved. The world-jumping mechanics looks like they’ll make for some very mind-bending puzzles and the environments look quite pretty and mysterious.

With a September 2023 release date set for Cocoon, stay tuned for the latest on the game as we get closer to its launch. You can also check out more coverage from the full 2023 Annapurna Showcase to see what else was revealed.