Thirsty Suitors takes us on a journey of love, acceptance & forgiveness in November

After several years in development by the creators of Falcon Age, Thirsty Suitors finally has a release date for later this year.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Annapurna Interactive
1

If you’ve been keeping an eye on Outerloop Games’ Thirsty Suitors, then today is a great day for you. Thirsty Suitors made an appearance on the Annapurna Interactive Showcase today with a new look at the game, and with it came a concrete release date. This comical and heartfelt game about a woman reconciling her love and family life before her sister’s wedding comes out in November 2023.

Thirsty Suitors officially got its release date in a new trailer during the Annapurna Interactive Showcase on June 29, 2023. The game is officially set to release on November 2, 2023, and will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and Steam. Moreover, the game will be available as part of Game Pass on Xbox and Windows platforms. You can see the latest trailer for the game below.

Outerloop Games first introduced Thirsty Suitors at The Game Awards in 2021. The game tells a comical, emotional, and heartfelt story of South Asian culture, family, and modern love life.  Players take on the role of Jala, whose life has not quite gone as planned. Her sister’s wedding is looming and she’s expected to take part in it, but that means mending relationships with a ton of people that will be there. Between coming to common ground with her demanding parents, reconciling with her ex love interests, and healing broken friendships, players will take Jala on a comical journey full of humor and heart. You can learn more about our impressions of the game from an early preview of the game.

With Thirsty Suitors now slated for a November 2023 release date, stay tuned for further updates leading up to the game’s launch. You can also catch up on further coverage from the full 2023 Annapurna Interactive Showcase.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime.

