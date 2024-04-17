Lorelei and the Laser Eyes brings adventure & suspense in May 2024 From the makers of Sayonara Wild Hearts comes a curious and mysterious investigation of a old hotel full of surreal illusions.

Simogo, the makers of indie hit Sayonara Wild Hearts, have been working on something new for quite a while, and it finally has a release date. Lorelei and the Laser Eyes is a suspenseful game set in an old European hotel full of mysteries and illusions. Players will navigate its halls soon enough as the game is coming to PC and Steam next month.

The release date for Lorelei and the Laser Eyes was revealed during this week’s Nintendo Indie World Showcase. The game has officially been dated for release on May 16, 2024, and will be coming to PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch. This game looks like it will be far more suspenseful than Simogo’s previous titles, as shared by the game’s description on Steam:

A woman, summoned by an eccentric man to participate in a project in an old hotel somewhere in central Europe, becomes embroiled in a game of illusions, increasingly dangerous and surreal. Now you are invited to fall into the same rabbit hole, in a non-linear mystery with an immense amount of handcrafted puzzles, constantly presenting you with new riddles to solve, each leading you closer to deciphering the enigma of Lorelei and the Laser Eyes.

As mentioned prior, this is one of the latest games from Simogo. The studio put itself on the map under Annapurna’s publishing with Sayonara Wild Hearts. That was a great game in of itself, but it was also one of the first games to become part of Apple Arcade’s game library. Lorelei and the Laser Eyes’ suspenseful gameplay looks like a very big departure from the action-heavy design of Sayonara, but it looks like it will be interesting and fun in its own ways.

Of course, we’ll find out soon enough. With a May release date set, it won’t be long before we get to play Lorelei ourselves. Stay tuned for more updates on the game as we head towards its release.