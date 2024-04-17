New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Watch the April 2024 Nintendo Indie World Showcase here

Catch the latest updates on indie games coming to the Switch in 2024.
Donovan Erskine
4

It’s shaping up to be a quiet year for first-party Nintendo games, but there are still plenty of indie titles coming to the Switch as we await the console’s successor. Today’s Nintendo Indie World Showcase will provide the latest look at these games, and you can watch it right here.

The April 2024 Nintendo Indie World Showcase will take place today at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET. It will be streamed on the Nintendo YouTube channel, where you can also catch all of the individual trailers after the event.

Nintendo has confirmed that the Indie World Showcase will last for approximately 20 minutes. It’s unclear what games will be shown, but of course, many are hoping to get an update on Hollow Knight: Silksong.

That’s how you can watch the April 2024 Nintendo Indie World Showcase. If you aren’t able to tune in, we’ll be reporting any major announcements right here on Shacknews.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

  April 17, 2024 5:00 AM
    reply
    April 17, 2024 5:00 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Watch the April 2024 Nintendo Indie World Showcase here

    Masem
      reply
      April 17, 2024 7:03 AM

      Little Kitty Bug City... Think Untitled Goose Game but with a cat

    Masem
      reply
      April 17, 2024 7:04 AM

      Years Rising, a metroidvania based on Yars Revenge, by WayForward

    Masem
      reply
      April 17, 2024 7:05 AM

      Refind Self, a personality test game

    Masem
      reply
      April 17, 2024 7:06 AM

      Sticky Business, a sticker shop biz simulation

    Masem
      reply
      April 17, 2024 7:09 AM

      Antonblast, a platformed like pizza tower with destruct able environs

    Masem
      reply
      April 17, 2024 7:09 AM

      Valley Peaks you play as a frog climbing mountains with your tongue to complete mussions

    Masem
      reply
      April 17, 2024 7:11 AM

      Loreali and the Lazer Eyes, a minimalistic puzzle exploration game

    Masem
      reply
      April 17, 2024 7:13 AM

      Europa, a world exploration game

    Masem
      reply
      April 17, 2024 7:14 AM

      TMNT: Splintered Fate - A roguelike isometric brawler

    Masem
      reply
      April 17, 2024 7:14 AM

      Cat Quest III

    Masem
      reply
      April 17, 2024 7:18 AM

      Stitch, a puzzle game about stitching patterns

      lacker
        reply
        April 17, 2024 7:26 AM

        this one looks interesting to me

    Masem
      reply
      April 17, 2024 7:20 AM

      Steam world Heist II.

    Masem
      reply
      April 17, 2024 7:20 AM

      And noooo silksong :(

    hayt
      reply
      April 17, 2024 7:24 AM

      TL;DW: No Silksong

Hello, Meet Lola