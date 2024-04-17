Watch the April 2024 Nintendo Indie World Showcase here Catch the latest updates on indie games coming to the Switch in 2024.

It’s shaping up to be a quiet year for first-party Nintendo games, but there are still plenty of indie titles coming to the Switch as we await the console’s successor. Today’s Nintendo Indie World Showcase will provide the latest look at these games, and you can watch it right here.

The April 2024 Nintendo Indie World Showcase will take place today at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET. It will be streamed on the Nintendo YouTube channel, where you can also catch all of the individual trailers after the event.

Nintendo has confirmed that the Indie World Showcase will last for approximately 20 minutes. It’s unclear what games will be shown, but of course, many are hoping to get an update on Hollow Knight: Silksong.

That’s how you can watch the April 2024 Nintendo Indie World Showcase. If you aren’t able to tune in, we’ll be reporting any major announcements right here on Shacknews.