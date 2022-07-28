Bounty Star mixes mech shooting and farming at Annapurna Interactive Showcase Bounty Star: The Morose Tale of Graveyard Clem looks to be far from an ordinary mech shooter.

At first glance, it's surprising to see Annapurna Interactive jump into mech shooters. This is the publisher that frequently takes chances with stories and game ideas that are typically out of the ordinary. However, Bounty Star is more than a mech shooter, as evidenced by its debut trailer that aired during Thursday's Annapurna Interactive Showcase.

Bounty Star (short for Bounty Star: The Morose Tale of Graveyard Clem) centers around a mech pilot named Clementine McKinney, who has settled into life as a bounty hunter in a post-apocalyptic American Southwest. Players will take the Desert Raptor MKII out into the field to retrieve elusive targets. Completing bounties will result in some lucrative payouts, which can be applied to upgrading Clementine's mech. Upgrades vary from new firearms, melee weaponry, improved thrusters, and more.

However, what sets Bounty Star apart from other mech shooters is that it also features base building and farming elements, which makes this game sound like a cross between Titanfall and Stardew Valley. Players will spend their off time upgrading Clementine's garage and its surroundings by building water and power supply lines, growing crops, cooking dishes, and raising animals. This component will also tie into the mech shooting element of the game, as players will also work to produce their own ammunition.

There's plenty to do outside of mech shooting in Bounty Star

Source: Annapurna Interactive

Bounty Star sounds like an interesting debut for developer Dinogod. Expect to hear more details about it in the months ahead. Look for it to release on PC (via Steam), PlayStation, and Xbox in 2023. It will also come to Xbox Game Pass on launch day. We're continuing to watch Thursday's Annapurna Interactive Showcase, so keep it on Shacknews for more reveals and a full recap once it wraps up.