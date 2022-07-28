Goat Simulator 3 releases this November, gets new 'Pre-Udder' trailer
Join Pilgor the goat on a brand new adventure this November when Goat Simulator 3 releases on consoles and PC.
If you’ve been eagerly waiting to find out when you can wreak havoc in Goat Simulator 3, you’ll undoubtedly be happy to hear that an official release date for the game has been revealed in a fun new “Pre-Udder” trailer.
According to the trailer, Goat Simulator 3 smashes and crashes its way onto Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC via the Epic Games Store on November 17. In addition to sharing the November release date, the different versions for Goat Simulator 3 were also revealed today with both physical and digital pre-orders open now.
The versions include the Goat Simulator 3 Pre-Udder Edition which comes with “additional in-game jiggly pre-udder gear” and the Goat Simulator 3 Digital Downgrade Edition which comes packed with remastered Goat Simulator content “for that good ol’ nostalgia kick.”
If that’s not enough, there’s also a physical Goat In A Box Edition that includes a wealth of goodies including a goat plushie and custom goat box. Below, you’ll find the list of everything included in the physical Goat In A Box Edition for Goat Simulator 3.
Physical contents
- Copy of the game
- Custom Goat Box
- Goat Plushie
- Steelbook
- 3 Postcards
- Double Sided Poster
Digital contents
- Game & Soundtrack Discs
- Pre-Udder Gear
- Remastered Skins and Gear: Old School Pilgor, MMO, GoatZ, Waste of Space, PayDay
- Digital Soundtrack
- 3D Printing Files (PC only)
If you’re confused as to whether there was a Goat Simulator 2 the answer is no, there was never a Goat Simulator 2. Technically, Goat Simulator 3 is Goat Simulator 2, and will boast all the wild, wacky goat physics that players fell in love with in the first game.
For more on what to expect from Goat Simulator 3, the description for the game on the Epic Games Store reads as follows:
Again, pre-orders are open now for Goat Simulator 3 with the game set to release later this year on November 17, 2022 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC via the Epic Games Store. For more on Goat Simulator 3, be sure to check out some of our previous coverage including when Goat Simulator 3 was first announced during Summer Game Fest.
Morgan Shaver posted a new article, Goat Simulator 3 releases this November, gets new 'Pre-Udder' trailer