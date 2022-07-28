Goat Simulator 3 releases this November, gets new 'Pre-Udder' trailer Join Pilgor the goat on a brand new adventure this November when Goat Simulator 3 releases on consoles and PC.

If you’ve been eagerly waiting to find out when you can wreak havoc in Goat Simulator 3, you’ll undoubtedly be happy to hear that an official release date for the game has been revealed in a fun new “Pre-Udder” trailer.

According to the trailer, Goat Simulator 3 smashes and crashes its way onto Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC via the Epic Games Store on November 17. In addition to sharing the November release date, the different versions for Goat Simulator 3 were also revealed today with both physical and digital pre-orders open now.

The versions include the Goat Simulator 3 Pre-Udder Edition which comes with “additional in-game jiggly pre-udder gear” and the Goat Simulator 3 Digital Downgrade Edition which comes packed with remastered Goat Simulator content “for that good ol’ nostalgia kick.”

If that’s not enough, there’s also a physical Goat In A Box Edition that includes a wealth of goodies including a goat plushie and custom goat box. Below, you’ll find the list of everything included in the physical Goat In A Box Edition for Goat Simulator 3.

Physical contents

Copy of the game

Custom Goat Box

Goat Plushie

Steelbook

3 Postcards

Double Sided Poster

Digital contents

Game & Soundtrack Discs

Pre-Udder Gear

Remastered Skins and Gear: Old School Pilgor, MMO, GoatZ, Waste of Space, PayDay

Digital Soundtrack

3D Printing Files (PC only)

If you’re confused as to whether there was a Goat Simulator 2 the answer is no, there was never a Goat Simulator 2. Technically, Goat Simulator 3 is Goat Simulator 2, and will boast all the wild, wacky goat physics that players fell in love with in the first game.

For more on what to expect from Goat Simulator 3, the description for the game on the Epic Games Store reads as follows:

Gather your herd and venture forth into Goat Simulator 3; an all-new, totally realistic, sandbox farmyard experience that puts you back in the hooves of no one's favorite female protagonist.



That’s right – we’re doing this again. The baa has been raised, and Pilgor is joined by other goats too. You can invite up to three friends in local or online co-op, create carnage as a team, or compete in mini-games and then not be friends anymore. Get ready for another round of udder mayhem.



Lick, headbutt, and ruin your way through a brand new open world in the biggest waste of your time since Goat Simulator! We won’t tell you how to play (except in the tutorial), but merely provide the means to be the goats of your dreams.

Again, pre-orders are open now for Goat Simulator 3 with the game set to release later this year on November 17, 2022 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC via the Epic Games Store. For more on Goat Simulator 3, be sure to check out some of our previous coverage including when Goat Simulator 3 was first announced during Summer Game Fest.