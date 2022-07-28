Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Steam adds support for Switch NES, SNES, N64, and SEGA Genesis controllers

Support was also added for the HORI Fighting Stick Mini, and Qanba Obsidian and Dragon Arcade Joysticks.
Morgan Shaver
Valve
As part of a new Steam Client Update, Valve has “added support for Nintendo Online classic controllers” which include Switch Online NES, SNES, Nintendo 64, and SEGA Genesis. Additionally, the update adds support for things like the HORI Fighting Stick Mini 4, and Qanba Obsidian and Dragon Arcade Joysticks as well.

If you don’t own any of these controllers and are wondering where to go about picking one up, they can be purchased online from Nintendo’s shop, however you’ll need to be subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online in order to successfully check out.

In stock right now are the SNES and NES controllers with the SNES controller priced at $29.99 (USD) and the NES controller at $59.99. Meanwhile, the Genesis and N64 controllers are currently out of stock. When they’re back in stock, you can grab the N64 controller and the Genesis Control Pad for $49.99 each.

Shows the Nintendo eShop page listing for the SEGA Genesis Control Pad for $49.99 which shows the product is currently sold out.
© Nintendo

Outside of support for these controllers, and the likes of fighting game staples like the HORI Fighting Stick, Valve has included improvements to Steam’s support of Sony’s DualSense controller with firmware update dialog on Windows, and the ability to enable improved rumble emulation.

Steam Input

  • Added support for Nintendo Online classic controllers
  • Added support for the Qanba Obsidian and Dragon Arcade Joysticks
  • Added support for the HORI Fighting Stick mini 4
  • Show firmware update dialog for DualSense(tm) Wireless Controllers on Windows
  • Enable improved rumble emulation on DualSense(tm) Wireless Controllers with updated firmware
  • Fixed the "Your other games" section in the desktop version of the configurator not showing results
  • Fixed incorrect controller configuration loading when starting a Remote Play stream
Top-down view of the HORI Fighting Stick Mini 4 on a white backdrop.
© HORI

Outside of controller support, the update also brings with it a number of fixes such as fixing playback of certain game preview videos in Steam Client, and fixing the Steam Overlay not working with Vulkan 1.3 applications, among other things.

To read through the full update patch notes, be sure to check out the blog post from Valve on Steam. And for more on Valve, you can read through some of our previous coverage including how newer Steam Decks may be shipping with slower SSDs.

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

