Steam adds support for Switch NES, SNES, N64, and SEGA Genesis controllers Support was also added for the HORI Fighting Stick Mini, and Qanba Obsidian and Dragon Arcade Joysticks.

As part of a new Steam Client Update, Valve has “added support for Nintendo Online classic controllers” which include Switch Online NES, SNES, Nintendo 64, and SEGA Genesis. Additionally, the update adds support for things like the HORI Fighting Stick Mini 4, and Qanba Obsidian and Dragon Arcade Joysticks as well.

If you don’t own any of these controllers and are wondering where to go about picking one up, they can be purchased online from Nintendo’s shop, however you’ll need to be subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online in order to successfully check out.

In stock right now are the SNES and NES controllers with the SNES controller priced at $29.99 (USD) and the NES controller at $59.99. Meanwhile, the Genesis and N64 controllers are currently out of stock. When they’re back in stock, you can grab the N64 controller and the Genesis Control Pad for $49.99 each.

Outside of support for these controllers, and the likes of fighting game staples like the HORI Fighting Stick, Valve has included improvements to Steam’s support of Sony’s DualSense controller with firmware update dialog on Windows, and the ability to enable improved rumble emulation.

Outside of controller support, the update also brings with it a number of fixes such as fixing playback of certain game preview videos in Steam Client, and fixing the Steam Overlay not working with Vulkan 1.3 applications, among other things.

To read through the full update patch notes, be sure to check out the blog post from Valve on Steam. And for more on Valve, you can read through some of our previous coverage including how newer Steam Decks may be shipping with slower SSDs.