MultiVersus hits 153,000 concurrent players on Steam MultiVersus continues to be a major hit, peaking at 153,000 concurrent players on Steam.

With the open beta now out, MultiVersus is in the hands of players across the world. In the short time that it’s been available, the game has already proven to be quite the success, reeling in players across all platforms and dominating online discussions surrounding the FGC. Now, we’ve got yet another milestone that shows just how well Player First Games’ platform fighter is doing. This week, MultiVersus hit a peak of 153,000 concurrent players on Steam.

Taking a look at the Steam Charts page for MultiVersus, we can see that on July 27, 2022, the game hit an all-time peak of 153,044 players on Steam. This came just one day after the game went into an open beta and added LeBron James to its roster of playable fighters. The game bounced between the 20,000 - 50,000 players on Steam during its time in closed beta.



Source: Player First Games

It’s important to note that these are just the player numbers for MultiVersus on Steam, which is only one of several platforms the game is available on. It’s also on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, and PS5, where it’s likely pulling in a massive pool of players. The number of people playing MultiVersus around the globe likely far surpasses the 153,000 mark. It’s a rock solid sign for a game that’s still quite early in its lifespan and likely has a lot of growing to do.

Player First Games has made clear their commitment to support MultiVersus for a long time to come. The developers recently outlined their upcoming content plans, with Rick and Morty set to join the platform fighter as two individual playable characters in Season 1. There have already been a couple of patches to address balancing issues within the game, such as Taz’s Tornado attack. For more news and guides on MultiVersus, stick with us here on Shacknews.