Evening Reading - July 27, 2022

Evening Reading for Wednesday, July 27!
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Grandmaster Nightfall rotation & schedule - Destiny 2
- Horror's Least god roll - Destiny 2
- Listen to the Facebook (META) Q2 2022 earnings call here
- MultiVersus won't reset progress going forward
- GTA 6 to reportedly star female protagonist and expand over time
- MultiVersus free character rotation will change every two weeks
- Rocket League Season 7 Stage Challenges & dates
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon & Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 are PS Plus' free August games
- Bill to boost U.S. chip production passes in Senate, moving to House
- PlayStation creates Development Hardware Loan program for indies
- Monolith Soft made custom flutes to create Xenoblade Chronicles 3's Off-Seer music
- FTC files injunction to stop Facebook from acquiring Within VR app
- China's video game industry revenue is down 1.8%, its first drop in 14 years
- Facebook (META) Q2 2022 ad revenue came in at $28.15 billion
- Facebook (META) Q2 2022 earnings results miss EPS and revenue estimates
- Facebook had 2.93 billion monthly active users (MAUs) in Q2 2022
- Facebook Reality Labs lost $2.8 billion during META's Q2 2022
- Facebook (META) revenues decline year-over-year for the first time
- Google pushes back third-party cookie replacement to 2024
- Zuckerberg says nearly 30% of Instagram & FB feeds will be content from people you don't follow
And now, other stuff from the internet!
Bail Out
FOMC— Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) July 26, 2022
Fed Meeting In Progress ...
Sound On 🚀#FOMC #FederalReserve pic.twitter.com/wJ2d3IFlCi
I wouldn't be surprised if this is how things are actually decided.
Cowabunga!
Cowabunga!!!!! #TMNT #fanart pic.twitter.com/p8y52KnAOj— NicolaSaviori (@NicolaSaviori) July 26, 2022
Those are some rad looking turtles.
Zoomin'
The original video of my artwork here.— Vaskange (@Vaskange) July 26, 2022
Stay tuned, to discover more infinite stories! pic.twitter.com/4J4pPXUd49
Zoom in, and zoom in again, and again...
Groovin'
I’ve seen a lot of clips of Stray but I promise you haven’t seen this pic.twitter.com/fh8akYnOwf— Big Boss (@LordBalvin) July 26, 2022
Ay!
July 25, 2022
Thanks, but no thanks when it comes to IG's focus on Reels.
Flyleaf
Flyleaf hive stand up! pic.twitter.com/eoi3bNo236— 🌙✨ (@diettrade) July 26, 2022
As someone who loved, and still enjoys Flyleaf, this made my day.
Backrooms Mario
uhhhh guys? pic.twitter.com/j9UBdq8T6R— León 🇮🇨 (@_reonu) July 27, 2022
The backrooms, but make it Mario.
Ottermobile
Ottermobile accident!!! pic.twitter.com/K2AGhUJMbt— In Otter News.... (@In_Otter_News2) July 27, 2022
Who doesn't love otters?
Gengar Ice Cream
Gengar ice cream resin omg pic.twitter.com/r1umJxYf7S— Pokemon Gems (@PokemonGems) July 26, 2022
This looks amazing!
Powerful
DEATH BEFORE DETRANSITION pic.twitter.com/6MTL6BiI9A— J Jennifer Espinoza (@sadqueer4life) July 25, 2022
This is powerful, moving, and beautifully written.
Clips That Cheer Me Up
Instead of music again, I figured I'd share a few clips on YouTube I have saved for when I'm not feeling well, and lately that's definitely been the case. Kind of like last week's Great Herring War, lol. Anyway, I'll start with this somewhat long-ish (sorry) clip of RuPaul on Family Feud because it's simply delightful.
Karaoke Chaos
Yes, I'm biased because I love MX but this is genuinely a blast to watch and you gotta give it to them, they do give it a solid try. I also love the Spanish version of Follow in there with "Sigo go go" that's catchy as heck.
Samir
"Listen to my calls, Samir!" This will never fail to get me out of a bad mood. The YT comments for the video are also hilarious, I highly recommend looking through them.
Richard Simmons on Whose Line
One of the best Whose Line moments of all time.
