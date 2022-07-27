Evening Reading - July 27, 2022

It’s Wednesday evening, my dudes, which means it’s time once again for our nightly wrap-up… Evening Reading! With our Evening Reading features, we help you brush up on everything you might’ve missed on the Shacknews site, along with some fun finds from around the net. With that out of the way, let’s jump right into the Evening Reading for Wednesday, July 27!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now, other stuff from the internet!

Bail Out

I wouldn't be surprised if this is how things are actually decided.

Cowabunga!

Those are some rad looking turtles.

Zoomin'

The original video of my artwork here.

Stay tuned, to discover more infinite stories! pic.twitter.com/4J4pPXUd49 — Vaskange (@Vaskange) July 26, 2022

Zoom in, and zoom in again, and again...

Groovin'

I’ve seen a lot of clips of Stray but I promise you haven’t seen this pic.twitter.com/fh8akYnOwf — Big Boss (@LordBalvin) July 26, 2022

Ay!

Instagram

Thanks, but no thanks when it comes to IG's focus on Reels.

Flyleaf

As someone who loved, and still enjoys Flyleaf, this made my day.

Backrooms Mario

The backrooms, but make it Mario.

Ottermobile

Who doesn't love otters?

Gengar Ice Cream

Gengar ice cream resin omg pic.twitter.com/r1umJxYf7S — Pokemon Gems (@PokemonGems) July 26, 2022

This looks amazing!

Powerful

DEATH BEFORE DETRANSITION pic.twitter.com/6MTL6BiI9A — J Jennifer Espinoza (@sadqueer4life) July 25, 2022

This is powerful, moving, and beautifully written.

Clips That Cheer Me Up

Instead of music again, I figured I'd share a few clips on YouTube I have saved for when I'm not feeling well, and lately that's definitely been the case. Kind of like last week's Great Herring War, lol. Anyway, I'll start with this somewhat long-ish (sorry) clip of RuPaul on Family Feud because it's simply delightful.

Karaoke Chaos

Yes, I'm biased because I love MX but this is genuinely a blast to watch and you gotta give it to them, they do give it a solid try. I also love the Spanish version of Follow in there with "Sigo go go" that's catchy as heck.

Samir

"Listen to my calls, Samir!" This will never fail to get me out of a bad mood. The YT comments for the video are also hilarious, I highly recommend looking through them.

Richard Simmons on Whose Line

One of the best Whose Line moments of all time.

And that brings our Evening Reading for Wednesday, July 27 to a close. Before we turn it over to Chatty, we want to take a moment to quickly remind you that if you love what we do here at Shacknews and want to support us, you can do so by subscribing to Shacknews Mercury for as little as $1 a month.

My little buddy Deku here says you should download the Shackpets app, it's free and full of cute pet pics that are sure to brighten your day!

And now, it's your turn Chatty! How has your Wednesday been going so far? Have you been keeping yourself cool, drinking lots of water, and playing tons of fun games? Let us know, and also be sure to share any fun or interesting things from around the net that you've been enjoying as well!