Yakuza: Like a Dragon & Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 are PS Plus' free August games PlayStation has some absolute bangers lined up for its August 2022 slate of PS Plus free games.

We’ve seen some good things roll through the depths of the PlayStation Plus free games lineups in the past. However, what Sony has lined up for August 2022 might be some of its best offerings yet. Not only is the impeccable Yakuza: Like a Dragon coming to PlayStation Plus, but players will also be able to take Vicarious Visions’ awesome Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 remake for a spin this coming month. Check out the full slate of PS Plus games coming in August here.

PlayStation revealed the upcoming PS Plus games for August 2022 in a PlayStation blog post on July 27, 2022. According to the post, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 will be available to both PS4 and PS5 players with the PS5 upgrade intact since it’s the Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle. Yakuza: Like a Dragon is also available to PS4 and PS5 players, though it doesn’t say if players will be able to upgrade to the PS5 version later. Exclusive to the PS4 slate is Little Nightmares, which is also a pretty good and spooky adventure platformer.

Source: Sony

This might be one of the better offerings to hit PlayStation Plus’s free game slate. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 was a massive Vicarious Visions triumph before the studio got gutted to aid in Blizzard projects as Blizzard Albany. Meanwhile, Yakuza: Like a Dragon took the beloved franchise in a massively different direction, running players around an urban RPG full of over-the-top moments as players try to clear the name of a former criminal and get vengeance on the gang that betrayed him by whatever means necessary.

Each of these games will be available through PS Plus’s Free Games program starting on August 2. Until then, players can still download July’s games, which included Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time.