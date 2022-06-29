Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Crash Bandicoot 4 is one of PS Plus's free games for July 2022

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan, and IllFonic's Arcadegeddon are on offer for July 2022 in PS Plus.
TJ Denzer
A new month is close at hand, and with it comes a new month of free PlayStation Plus games to claim, keep, and explore for PS Plus subscribers. With July starting this week, PlayStation let us know what’s coming and it’s quite a slate. Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan, and IllFonic third-person shooter Arcadegeddon are the games we’ll be able to claim and keep on PS Plus in July 2022.

PlayStation detailed the upcoming slate of PlayStation Plus games in a post on its Twitter and Blog on June 29, 2022. Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is easily the most high profile of the bunch. Activision and developer Toys For Bob really knocked it out of the park, giving us an awesome new chapter of the Crash Bandicoot franchise. We loved it and gave it high marks in our review of the game.

Crash Bandicoot 4, Man of Medan, and Arcadegeddon are the three games that will be available to PS Plus subscribers in July 2022.
That’s not all, though. Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan is the opening chapter of the series, giving horror fans quite the option to choose in this coming month’s PS Plus slate. It’s not quite as good as other Supermassive Games that have come out over the years, but it’s not bad either, putting the fate of quite a few survivors in players hands as they attempt to guide the characters through an abandoned ship and the terrible secrets that it holds.

Finally, there’s IllFonic’s Arcadegeddon. This is a colorful third-person shooter full of variety from the folks that brought us games like Friday the 13th: The Game and Predator: Hunting Grounds. Players will navigate PVP and PVE arcade-themed experiences, aiming to challenge local gangs that are hanging out in Gelly’s Arcade. You can learn more about this one in our interview with the devs below.

With these three games confirmed for July 2022, keep your eyes on PS Plus starting on July 1 to claim them. Even Crash 4 by itself would be worth it, but you can’t go wrong with Man of Medan or Arcadegeddon either.

