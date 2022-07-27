Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

GTA 6 to reportedly star female protagonist and expand over time

A new report alleges that GTA 6 will feature a Bonnie and Clyde-inspired story, with a potential return to Vice City.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Rockstar Games
5

The internet has been starving for Grand Theft Auto 6 details ever since Rockstar Games confirmed that the game is in active development. While we’re likely still far off from an official reveal, details have started to trickle out thanks to reports from industry insiders. One recent report dives into Rockstar Games’ initiative to amend its workplace culture, and the impact that could have on GTA 6.

Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier recently published a report that details how Rockstar Games has spent the last several years looking to fix its troubled workplace culture. This has included shortening the gender pay gap at the studio. It’s also had an impact on the GTA franchise, as Rockstar removed transphobic jokes from recent iterations of GTA 5. According to the report, it’s also impacted the development of GTA 6, as the developer is actively avoiding jokes that target marginalized groups, something that’s become common in the franchise.

A busy street in Vice City, a location visited in a previous GTA game.
Vice City is a fictionalized version of Miami featured in a past GTA game.
Source: RockStar Games

Schreier also sheds light on some potential GTA 6 story and gameplay details. He states that the game will star a latinx female protagonist, a first for the mainline Grand Theft Auto franchise. He goes on to say that the game’s story is influenced by the story of Bonnie and Clyde, a pair of infamous bank robbers. The game will allegedly be set in a fictional version of Miami, which could potentially be Vice City, a location that fans of the franchise are familiar with.

The report also claims that Rockstar Games plans to expand the world after the launch of GTA 6. While the base map is already quite sizable, players may be able to visit and explore additional cities through content updates.

It remains to be seen if these GTA 6 rumors prove to be true, as Rockstar has yet to make any official announcements surrounding the story and gameplay. As we await that official word, stick with Shacknews for any potential GTA 6 news.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

  Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    July 27, 2022 8:30 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, GTA 6 to reportedly star female protagonist and expand over time

    pyide legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      July 27, 2022 8:59 AM

      Good if those map expansions include more single player story content, don't really care if it's just more land mass for online, which seems more likely.

      I'm surprised it took this long for a lead woman char in GTA, wanted to see that for a while now. Although with the large mainstream Rockstar fanbase of young boys, even in 202x they'll still be receiving shit for it, I'm sure. Probably already are after these small bits of info.

    duncandun legacy 10 years
      reply
      July 27, 2022 10:02 AM

      expansion fetishists rejoice

    FirstPersonCooter legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      July 27, 2022 10:11 AM

      I’m very upset by this! Female GTA protagonists are not historically accurate and it’s very clear the big brains at rockstar never read a history book.

      I’ll go start a toxic Twitter thread about this several times on each of my not yet banned Twitter accounts.

    CptPlankton moderator legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      July 27, 2022 10:59 AM

      Good.

    cruncht1me legacy 10 years
      reply
      July 27, 2022 11:05 AM

      All good. I just always enjoyed the parody of media and culture portrayed at the time of release. GTA hammered social media / Facebook in the last one, I hope that stuff stays.

    Psigun
      reply
      July 27, 2022 11:40 AM

      I really want to know what real world analogue region they're making GTA 6 in

    judge legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      July 27, 2022 11:48 AM

      I expect this will be epic, Rockstar won't just "shoe-horn" in a woman to act like the previous protagonists (although it was kind of entertaining with how that was handled in Saint's Row) so I'm guessing it will have multiple layers of satire/parodies both for and against stereotypes

      FirstPersonCooter legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        July 27, 2022 12:05 PM

        We'll see. As the original article points out, without Houser and a different internal org, it'll be interesting what they do with a new vision. Houser seemed to have a very clear idea of what he wanted. Wonder who the new lead is and if they're up to the task.

Hopefully it's not an aimless misfire.

        Hopefully it’s not an aimless misfire.

