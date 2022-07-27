GTA 6 to reportedly star female protagonist and expand over time A new report alleges that GTA 6 will feature a Bonnie and Clyde-inspired story, with a potential return to Vice City.

The internet has been starving for Grand Theft Auto 6 details ever since Rockstar Games confirmed that the game is in active development. While we’re likely still far off from an official reveal, details have started to trickle out thanks to reports from industry insiders. One recent report dives into Rockstar Games’ initiative to amend its workplace culture, and the impact that could have on GTA 6.

Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier recently published a report that details how Rockstar Games has spent the last several years looking to fix its troubled workplace culture. This has included shortening the gender pay gap at the studio. It’s also had an impact on the GTA franchise, as Rockstar removed transphobic jokes from recent iterations of GTA 5. According to the report, it’s also impacted the development of GTA 6, as the developer is actively avoiding jokes that target marginalized groups, something that’s become common in the franchise.

Vice City is a fictionalized version of Miami featured in a past GTA game.

Source: RockStar Games

Schreier also sheds light on some potential GTA 6 story and gameplay details. He states that the game will star a latinx female protagonist, a first for the mainline Grand Theft Auto franchise. He goes on to say that the game’s story is influenced by the story of Bonnie and Clyde, a pair of infamous bank robbers. The game will allegedly be set in a fictional version of Miami, which could potentially be Vice City, a location that fans of the franchise are familiar with.

The report also claims that Rockstar Games plans to expand the world after the launch of GTA 6. While the base map is already quite sizable, players may be able to visit and explore additional cities through content updates.

It remains to be seen if these GTA 6 rumors prove to be true, as Rockstar has yet to make any official announcements surrounding the story and gameplay. As we await that official word, stick with Shacknews for any potential GTA 6 news.