PlayStation creates Development Hardware Loan program for indies Sony's new program will provide easier access to developmental PlayStation hardware for indie devs.

Game development is an intricate process that requires a lot of work and extensive testing. Developers usually use development kits - a version of a console that is specifically meant for building and testing games - during this process. However, development kits aren’t cheap, and can be one of many hurdles to jump over during the development cycle, specifically for indie studios. To help ease that issue, Sony has launched the new Development Hardware Loan program, which will allow developers to use the necessary kits without having to spend the cash.

Sony detailed the new Development Hardware Loan program in a post to the PlayStation Blog. Here, the company explains that it can take a while for indie developers to get onboarded with PlayStation, as getting ahold of kits can be an extensive progress. The idea is that this new program will help to streamline things. “Newly licensed PlayStation game publishers and developers will be eligible to receive one PS5 development kit and one PS5 testing kit, compliments of SIE subject to applicable terms and conditions.”



Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

PlayStation is already home to some of the biggest titles in AAA development, and is looking to further solidify itself as a great indie destination for players and developers alike. Sony encourages fresh developers and publishers to sign up to become PlayStation partners in order to get started with the program and receive their own PS5 development kit. The company has also provided a list of countries where developers are eligible to receive development hardware.

PlayStation’s new Development Hardware Loan program is the latest evidence of Sony’s efforts to make the platform a desirable destination for indie developers so that it can further diversify its offerings. It will be interesting to see if PlayStation is able to lockdown additional developers and publishers through this program. For more on the latest business moves from PlayStation.