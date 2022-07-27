Listen to the Facebook (META) Q2 2022 earnings call here Here's how you can listen to the Facebook (META) Q2 2022 earnings call.

Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, is one of several companies sharing its financial earnings for the past quarter this week. Following the publishing of its Q2 2022 earnings report, the company will hold its earnings call, where leadership will further discuss financial performance. If you’re curious to hear the conversation for yourself, let’s look at how you can tune into the Facebook (META) Q2 2022 earnings call.

The Facebook (META) Q2 2022 earnings call will take place today, July 27, at roughly 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. This will come an hour after the company’s earnings report is published and markets close for the day. You can listen to the call over on the Shacknews Twitch channel, where we’ll be streaming it in its entirety. After the call ends, we’ll be uploading it to our YouTube channel as a video. You can also register for the webcast on Facebook/Meta’s investor relations page, but that requires you to provide an email address, phone number, and additional information.

During the Facebook (META) Q2 2022 conference call, company leadership will directly address the information found in the latest earnings report, from revenue to guidance for the upcoming quarter. They’ll also field questions from investors before ending the call. It’s likely that Facebook CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg himself will be in attendance to address Facebook and its shareholders.

Meta recently made headlines when it announced that it would be raising the price of the Meta Quest 2 VR headset by $100 USD next month. It will be interesting to see if this decision is mentioned during the call. Either way, you can expect to read about any potential news from the earnings call right here on Shacknews.