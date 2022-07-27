MultiVersus free character rotation will change every two weeks WB Games recently revealed the interval on which the free characters in MultiVersus will swap out.

One of the more interesting parts of most character-driven free-to-play games is that the characters are usually on a rotation where some end up free for a limited-time before being replaced with new freebies later on a regular schedule. MultiVersus will be no different. Players that have been enjoying the recent round of freebies are likely opening the game up to find new ones have been unlocked and the old ones have been packed away if you didn’t own the characters. This will reportedly happen every two weeks in MultiVersus from now on.

Warner Bros Games’ director of social and community Nikki Grantham revealed this detail on the MultiVersus Discord and it was re-confirmed on the game’s Twitter. According to Grantham, the developers have established a timeline on which they will switch out the free character selection in MultiVersus.

“Starting today, we'll have a new section of our roster that will be free to all players that will change every TWO weeks,” Grantham wrote. “Character progression you earn with these characters beginning from Early Access this timeframe will be SAVED so when they're back in rotation (or if you unlock them with in-game Gold) you'll be able to continue right where you left off.”

Currently, Superman, Garnet, Finn, and Reindog are available to play in MultiVersus. The free character rotation will swap characters every two weeks.

Source: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

If you intend to play MultiVersus for free, this rotation interval is likely going to matter quite a bit for you. Where the previous free character rotation included Taz, Harley Quinn, Shaggy, and Jake the Dog, players will now find Finn, Garnet, Superman, and Reindog available to play on this current cycle. It might be frustrating if you haven’t picked out one you like, but it’s a pretty common feature to a lot of other free-to-play games with character rosters, notably such as League of Legends and Valorant. That said, knowing when that rotation is coming is quite a boon too, and at least now we don’t have to worry about character progression wipes.

With MultiVersus establishing that its free character rotation will occur every two weeks, you might want to consider the permanent characters you want. Be sure to check out our guide to unlocking characters and stay tuned for further MultiVersus coverage.