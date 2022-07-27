Facebook (META) Q2 2022 ad revenue came in at $28.15 billion Ad impressions also increased by 15 percent year-over-year according to the Q2 2022 financial report.

Facebook (META) has dropped its Q2 2022 financial results today and, among the interesting nuggets of info, was how ad revenue came in at $28.15 billion. Additionally, ad impressions increased by 15 percent year-over-year while the average price per ad decreased by 14 percent year-over-year.

Looking ahead at the third quarter, it’s noted in the report that the outlook reflects a continuation of the “weak advertising demand environment experienced throughout the second quarter.”

We expect third quarter 2022 total revenue to be in the range of $26-28.5 billion. This outlook reflects a continuation of the weak advertising demand environment we experienced throughout the second quarter, which we believe is being driven by broader macroeconomic uncertainty.



We also anticipate third quarter Reality Labs revenue to be lower than second quarter revenue. Our guidance assumes foreign currency will be an approximately 6% headwind to year-over-year total revenue growth in the third quarter, based on current exchange rates.

For more on these stats and other metrics for Facebook (META)’s second quarter, be sure to read through the full Q2 2022 report. You can also check out some of our other coverage including how Facebook (META)'s Q2 2022 earnings results missed EPS and revenue estimates.