Facebook (META) Q2 2022 ad revenue came in at $28.15 billion

Ad impressions also increased by 15 percent year-over-year according to the Q2 2022 financial report.
Morgan Shaver
Reuters
2

Facebook (META) has dropped its Q2 2022 financial results today and, among the interesting nuggets of info, was how ad revenue came in at $28.15 billion. Additionally, ad impressions increased by 15 percent year-over-year while the average price per ad decreased by 14 percent year-over-year.

Looking ahead at the third quarter, it’s noted in the report that the outlook reflects a continuation of the “weak advertising demand environment experienced throughout the second quarter.”

Image shows Facebook (META) logos and Mark Zuckerberg's face on assorted devices including a phone and TV screen.
© Michael Nagle/Getty Images

For more on these stats and other metrics for Facebook (META)’s second quarter, be sure to read through the full Q2 2022 report. You can also check out some of our other coverage including how Facebook (META)'s Q2 2022 earnings results missed EPS and revenue estimates.

