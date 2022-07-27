Facebook had 2.93 billion monthly active users (MAUs) in Q2 2022 Facebook's monthly active user count is up from this point last year, but slightly down from last quarter.

Meta (META) released its Q2 2022 earnings report on Wednesday and it includes the latest user numbers for social media giant Facebook. Facebook's monthly active user count is at 2.93 billion as of June 30, 2022. That's up by one percent year-over-year, but it is down slightly from last quarter.

The 2.93 billion monthly Facebook active user count comes from the Meta Q2 2022 earnings report. This is an increase from this point last year. However, it is down from the 2.94 billion monthly users that were recorded at the end of Q1 2022, which itself was a three percent jump from Q1 2021.

Meta (META) stock was up ahead of today's earnings report.

Meta's stock was up by $10.43 prior to the close of the market on Wednesday. That number is now falling by roughly $3.00 and fluctuating in after hours trading, according to Yahoo! Finance.

Facebook's daily active user (DAU) count was at 1.97 billion for June 2022, which is an increase of three percent year-over-year. Contrary to the monthly numbers, this is actually an increase from Q1 2022. The first quarter DAU was at 1.96 billion for March 2022, itself a four percent year-over-year increase.

There's a lot of information to gleam from Meta/Facebook's latest earnings report. We'll learn more during the company's earnings call, which is set to begin today at 2:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m. ET.