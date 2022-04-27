Facebook (FB) had 2.94 billion monthly active users in Q1 2022 Facebook (FB) saw a slight increase in its monthly active users as of the latest quarter.

Facebook (FB) has shared its earnings report for Q1 2022, revealing the social media company’s financial performance over the recent period. It showed that the company beat EPS expectations, but came in below the revenue estimates. In the full breakdown, we learned that the Facebook platform saw 2.94 billion monthly active users throughout Q1 2022, a three percent increase in year-over-year comparisons.

We got the specific details on Facebook’s user data in the company’s Q1 2022 earnings report. “MAUs were 2.94 billion as of March 31, 2022, an increase of 3% year-over-year.” Though it’s only a slight increase, it’s quite notable, as monthly active users had been a struggle point for Facebook in the past. A year-over-year increase of even just a three percent margin is something to write home about for Facebook.

Following the release of Facebook’s (FB) earnings report, the company’s shares were up on the news in after-hours trading. In addition to the boost in monthly active users, Facebook also saw 1.96 billion active users in Q1 2022, a four percent increase in year-over-year comparisons. Lastly, Facebook reported an increase in ad impression price per ad. It’s likely that this information was a contributing factor in driving the stock up after the release of the report.

Facebook’s 2.94 billion monthly active users in Q1 2022 was a fascinating nugget of information from the company’s latest earnings report. With that, it will be interesting to see how that figure evolves in future quarters and what implications it has for the platform itself. For more on Facebook and the rest of the earnings reports that came out this week, Shacknews has what you need.