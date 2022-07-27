MultiVersus won't reset progress going forward Players will be able to enjoy leveling up their favorite characters in MultiVersus without fear of progress being wiped from here on out.

MultiVersus has proven to be quite the delicious dish in the player community since its latest beta launched. The game was already enticing with its collection of Warner Bros. IP and characters and free-to-play nature, but its gameplay is also turning out to be quite the fun time as players take part and see what it has to offer during the current open beta period. What’s more, we apparently don’t have to worry about an updated launch throwing all of our progress in the game back to square one. According to Warner Bros Games’ director of social and community Nikki Grantham, progress won’t be reset going forward.

Grantham revealed this information in an announcement post about free character rotation on the MultiVersus Discord. According to the Grantham, those who played in early access and are currently playing in the beta have nothing to worry about when it comes to new launches of the game coming out. All progress will apparently stay intact going forward.

“Moving forward, character progression will not reset,” Grantham claimed. “If you played during the EARLY ACCESS period, all of your progression to ALL of the characters you played during 7/19 - 7/25 is saved.”

MultiVersus player progress will reportedly stay intact even after the current open beta ends and the game hits its 1.0 launch.

Source: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

This should come as a relief to anyone who has been playing the game, but was worried about whether or not any of their current efforts would mean anything when MultiVersus hits a “final” Version 1.0 launch. The game is still chugging through open beta, drawing in a heck of a lot of players for a fighting game, and doing quite successful. With progress set to remain intact for the foreseeable future, players won’t have to worry about their efforts being wiped away once the beta ends.

With MultiVersus player progress confirmed safe for the foreseeable future, all that’s left is to figure out which characters you like and want to unlock. If you need a hand, we’ve got a guide on that here. Be sure to check out our other MultiVersus coverage as well.