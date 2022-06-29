Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - June 29, 2022

A refreshing recap of everything you might've missed on the Shacknews site today, plus some fun finds from the internet!
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
1

It’s Wednesday evening, my dudes, which means it’s time once again for everyone’s favorite daily wrap-up… Evening Reading! If you’re unfamiliar with Evening Reading, they’re a great way to recap all of the news, reviews, and tasty features posted to Shacknews during the day. They’re also packed with a plethora of fun finds from around the net. So, with that out of the way, let’s dig right into tonight’s Evening Reading!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now, other stuff from the internet!

Touch Grass

Ah, so that's what grass looks like. Good to know.

Adjusted For Inflation

First gas prices, now this?

Scenic Grand Canyon

As someone who's afraid of heights, where they're standing is a big nope for me... but I also can't deny that is definitely a gorgeous view. 

Time to Fix the Game

We need to bring back cartridges, and blowing... on the cartridges.

20 Years Later

@avrillavigne

20 years later…

♬ I'm Just a Kid - Simple Plan

It's been 20 years since that album came out? Dang. 

Bean-117

I like the name Bean-117.

Business Mario

Super Mario Business Maker!

Heckin' Good Boy

I make the same face when I finally get the food I've ordered at a restaurant.

Be Patient

You heard the man, be patient.

Mama and Baby

Puffins are cool.

Breathtaking

The color palete in this is just *chef's kiss* so delightful.

Could It Be?

It is! It's... Doug Dimmadome, owner of the Dimmsdale Dimmadome!

The Backrooms

Backroom Burger King.

Music?

I only have one recommendation this week and it's for the "All I Was" album from Tremonti that released back in 2012. This album got me through a lot back in the day, and still does.

