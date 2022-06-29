Evening Reading - June 29, 2022

It’s Wednesday evening, my dudes, which means it’s time once again for everyone’s favorite daily wrap-up… Evening Reading! If you’re unfamiliar with Evening Reading, they’re a great way to recap all of the news, reviews, and tasty features posted to Shacknews during the day. They’re also packed with a plethora of fun finds from around the net. So, with that out of the way, let’s dig right into tonight’s Evening Reading!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now, other stuff from the internet!

Touch Grass

Ah, so that's what grass looks like. Good to know.

Adjusted For Inflation

85 Cent In Da Club. pic.twitter.com/HjSiiDV9sP — Carl ₿ MENGER ⚡️. (@CarlBMenger) June 28, 2022

First gas prices, now this?

Scenic Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon, United States 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/8XK8ZPupdD — Heaven AND Earth (@earth_locations) June 28, 2022

As someone who's afraid of heights, where they're standing is a big nope for me... but I also can't deny that is definitely a gorgeous view.

Time to Fix the Game

"TIME TO FIX THE GAME!!" pic.twitter.com/xDf8xWNvxv — 90s WWE (@90sWWE) June 28, 2022

We need to bring back cartridges, and blowing... on the cartridges.

20 Years Later

It's been 20 years since that album came out? Dang.

Bean-117

Bean-117 reporting for duty! Celebrate the heroic partnership of Halo and Fall Guys with this fun Halo 3 back attachment in MCC. Log in anytime to find it in your inventory! pic.twitter.com/RIThyGRfZI — Halo (@Halo) June 29, 2022

I like the name Bean-117.

Business Mario

Cover of the 2012 Nintendo Company Guide pic.twitter.com/XFEq8HumPy — Super Mario Facts (@SuperMarioFact) June 29, 2022

Super Mario Business Maker!

Heckin' Good Boy

Karen pelo amor de deus me dá um poquinho já faz dez minutos que eu não como pic.twitter.com/I4f2oq6tMr — Bichinhos fofinhos pra quem ta cansado de política (@BichinhosFB) June 29, 2022

I make the same face when I finally get the food I've ordered at a restaurant.

Be Patient

dear all,



if it were up to me I would share all the information when I know about it. but it is not up to me.



so please, be patient.



I promise things will be shared at the earliest possible moment they can be.



we make games for you. we get to make games because of you. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aw7dje5XxF — cory barlog (@corybarlog) June 29, 2022

You heard the man, be patient.

Mama and Baby

Puffins are cool.

Breathtaking

The color palete in this is just *chef's kiss* so delightful.

Could It Be?

It is! It's... Doug Dimmadome, owner of the Dimmsdale Dimmadome!

The Backrooms

A fully intact vintage Burger King was found behind a wall at the Concord Mall in Wilmington, DE. This photo was snapped by Jonathon Pruitt April of 2022. pic.twitter.com/G3V3SnJM3J — Jeze3D.exe v2.2.1 (@RealJezebelley) June 28, 2022

Backroom Burger King.

Music?

I only have one recommendation this week and it's for the "All I Was" album from Tremonti that released back in 2012. This album got me through a lot back in the day, and still does.

And now, we’re turning it over to Chatty! How’s your week going so far? Have you found any fun or interesting things you’d like to share? Feel free to drop some stuff off for us to check out in the comments!