Evening Reading - June 29, 2022

In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Summer Games Done Quick 2022: Watch Day 4 here
- Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak crams more goodness into an already packed experience
- TikTok targeted for removal from Apple & Google app stores by FCC
- Phantasy Star Online 2's Frozen Resolution update shreds with Floating Boards
- Blizzard acquires Spellbreak developer Proletariat
- Nintendo files trademark on 'NSW' abbreviation
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope reveals composer lineup
- EU still on track to phase out ICE vehicle production by 2035
- 24 Entertainment's Ray Kuan on the development of Naraka: Bladepoint and future plans
- Wreckfest on Switch lets you enjoy chaos in small bursts
- Nintendo (NTDOY) shareholder asked for a new F-Zero game at the annual meeting
- Crash Bandicoot 4 is one of PS Plus's free games for July 2022
- Unity (U) has reportedly laid off hundreds of employees
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide devs emphasize 'no Space Marines'
And now, other stuff from the internet!
Touch Grass
June 28, 2022
Ah, so that's what grass looks like. Good to know.
Adjusted For Inflation
85 Cent In Da Club. pic.twitter.com/HjSiiDV9sP— Carl ₿ MENGER ⚡️. (@CarlBMenger) June 28, 2022
First gas prices, now this?
Scenic Grand Canyon
Grand Canyon, United States 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/8XK8ZPupdD— Heaven AND Earth (@earth_locations) June 28, 2022
As someone who's afraid of heights, where they're standing is a big nope for me... but I also can't deny that is definitely a gorgeous view.
Time to Fix the Game
"TIME TO FIX THE GAME!!" pic.twitter.com/xDf8xWNvxv— 90s WWE (@90sWWE) June 28, 2022
We need to bring back cartridges, and blowing... on the cartridges.
20 Years Later
@avrillavigne
20 years later…♬ I'm Just a Kid - Simple Plan
It's been 20 years since that album came out? Dang.
Bean-117
Bean-117 reporting for duty! Celebrate the heroic partnership of Halo and Fall Guys with this fun Halo 3 back attachment in MCC. Log in anytime to find it in your inventory! pic.twitter.com/RIThyGRfZI— Halo (@Halo) June 29, 2022
I like the name Bean-117.
Business Mario
Cover of the 2012 Nintendo Company Guide pic.twitter.com/XFEq8HumPy— Super Mario Facts (@SuperMarioFact) June 29, 2022
Super Mario Business Maker!
Heckin' Good Boy
Karen pelo amor de deus me dá um poquinho já faz dez minutos que eu não como pic.twitter.com/I4f2oq6tMr— Bichinhos fofinhos pra quem ta cansado de política (@BichinhosFB) June 29, 2022
I make the same face when I finally get the food I've ordered at a restaurant.
Be Patient
dear all,— cory barlog (@corybarlog) June 29, 2022
if it were up to me I would share all the information when I know about it. but it is not up to me.
so please, be patient.
I promise things will be shared at the earliest possible moment they can be.
we make games for you. we get to make games because of you. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aw7dje5XxF
You heard the man, be patient.
Mama and Baby
Proud Momma Puffin and her baby! @audubonsociety pic.twitter.com/QcQkBuDhwl— explore.org (@exploreorg) June 29, 2022
Puffins are cool.
Breathtaking
#TheLegendOfZelda #ゼルダの伝説 pic.twitter.com/UV98dPhDMA— assis (@black_ilil) June 28, 2022
The color palete in this is just *chef's kiss* so delightful.
Could It Be?
Is THAT Mr Doug Dimmadome!?? pic.twitter.com/xhoqFjoNSL— d🦕n (@javroar) June 28, 2022
It is! It's... Doug Dimmadome, owner of the Dimmsdale Dimmadome!
The Backrooms
A fully intact vintage Burger King was found behind a wall at the Concord Mall in Wilmington, DE. This photo was snapped by Jonathon Pruitt April of 2022. pic.twitter.com/G3V3SnJM3J— Jeze3D.exe v2.2.1 (@RealJezebelley) June 28, 2022
Backroom Burger King.
Music?
I only have one recommendation this week and it's for the "All I Was" album from Tremonti that released back in 2012. This album got me through a lot back in the day, and still does.
And now, we’re turning it over to Chatty! How’s your week going so far? Have you found any fun or interesting things you’d like to share? Feel free to drop some stuff off for us to check out in the comments!
