Nintendo (NTDOY) shareholder asked for a new F-Zero game at the annual meeting F-Zero was among several dormant Nintendo franchises that a shareholder mentioned during an annual meeting.

Nintendo’s (NTDOY) annual shareholder meetings are where the company lays out its financial performance and strategies to those investing in it. These meetings typically include Q&A segments, where shareholders can speak directly to company leadership. During the recent Nintendo (NTDOY) annual shareholder meeting, one investor asked the company about a potential return for multiple old franchises, including F-Zero.

It was originally shared by Twitter user NStyles that a shareholder had asked Nintendo about a new F-Zero game during the company’s annual meeting, which we learned thanks to VGC. Apparently, the shareholder also asked about Wario Land, The Frog For Whom the Bell Tolls, Trade & Battle: Card Hero, and Baten Kaitos. Nintendo EPD Shinya Takahashi provided the following response (translated to english by VGC).

Image: Nintendo

Regarding remakes of older titles, we are thinking about a wide range of interesting ways to try new and old things. We received a similar question before. At that time, we happened to have a remake planned, so we discussed it, but there are things I cannot say right now.

Twitter user @momiji_manjyuu then came forward, claiming to be the shareholder that asked the question. They assured fans that they “delivered your enthusiasm directly to Nintendo management!” In a subsequent tweet, the user stated “No, I'm sure I'm crazy, but it was worth paying 5 million just to tell Nintendo's management to make a new F-Zero” (translated by Shacknews).

There is a pretty outspoken contingent of F-Zero fans that have long voiced their desires to see the racing franchise return. Having someone bring these wishes directly to the decision-makers at Nintendo is pretty significant in the fight to make that happen. If Nintendo does plan to revive the F-Zero franchise down the line, that remains to be seen, but you can expect to read about it right here on Shacknews.