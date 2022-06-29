Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Nintendo (NTDOY) shareholder asked for a new F-Zero game at the annual meeting

F-Zero was among several dormant Nintendo franchises that a shareholder mentioned during an annual meeting.
Donovan Erskine
Image: Nintendo
1

Nintendo’s (NTDOY) annual shareholder meetings are where the company lays out its financial performance and strategies to those investing in it. These meetings typically include Q&A segments, where shareholders can speak directly to company leadership. During the recent Nintendo (NTDOY) annual shareholder meeting, one investor asked the company about a potential return for multiple old franchises, including F-Zero.

It was originally shared by Twitter user NStyles that a shareholder had asked Nintendo about a new F-Zero game during the company’s annual meeting, which we learned thanks to VGC. Apparently, the shareholder also asked about Wario Land, The Frog For Whom the Bell Tolls, Trade & Battle: Card Hero, and Baten Kaitos. Nintendo EPD Shinya Takahashi provided the following response (translated to english by VGC).

Image: Nintendo

Twitter user @momiji_manjyuu then came forward, claiming to be the shareholder that asked the question. They assured fans that they “delivered your enthusiasm directly to Nintendo management!” In a subsequent tweet, the user stated “No, I'm sure I'm crazy, but it was worth paying 5 million just to tell Nintendo's management to make a new F-Zero” (translated by Shacknews).

There is a pretty outspoken contingent of F-Zero fans that have long voiced their desires to see the racing franchise return. Having someone bring these wishes directly to the decision-makers at Nintendo is pretty significant in the fight to make that happen. If Nintendo does plan to revive the F-Zero franchise down the line, that remains to be seen, but you can expect to read about it right here on Shacknews.

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

