Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope reveals composer lineup Ubisoft has revealed the composers lending their musical talent to Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is the heavily-anticipated follow-up to one of the most pleasant surprise video game releases of the last several years. Recently announced to be coming this October, fans are excited to see what Ubisoft has up its sleeve for its latest Nintendo collaboration. Now, we’ve got a better idea of what the tunes will be like, as the developer has revealed the composers that will put together the music for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope.

During a recent showcase for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft revealed the composers that will craft the score for the upcoming turn-based strategy game. Yoko Shimomura and Gareth Coker are joining the team, with Grant Kirkhope returning to lend his musical talent once again.

Shimomura is a legendary video game composer, with iconic scores for franchises like Kingdom Hearts, Streets of Rage, and Final Fantasy under her belt. She’s also no stranger to the characters of Mushroom Kingdom, as she’s composed scores for games like Super Mario RPG, Mario & Luigi: Paper Jam, and several other games in that universe.

Kirkhope has a legendary resume in his own right, having worked on games such as Goldeneye, Banjo Kazooie, and Donkey Kong 64 with the team at Rare. He’s also contributed to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, and Minecraft Dungeons.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope official key art.

With how heavily music is associated with the Mario characters, it’s nice to see Ubisoft pulling out all the stops to ensure the new game has a soundtrack to remember. Luckily for fans, it won’t be too long until we get to hear what this legendary trio has cooked up, as it was recently announced that Mario + Rabbid Sparks of Hope will be released on October 20, 2022. Until then, stick with us right here at Shacknews for the latest updates.