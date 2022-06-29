Warhammer 40K: Darktide devs emphasize 'no Space Marines' There are waves of dangerous enemies coming in Warhammer 40K: Darktide, but don't expect to flick them away with mighty Space Marines.

The city of Tetrium is under siege in the upcoming Warhammer 40K: Darktide. The team behind Warhammer: Vermintide has now moved to another corner of Games Workshop's popular franchise, exploring the realm of co-op horde shooters. Fans can expect to see a lot of Warhammer 40K's most recognizable locations, races, and factions. Just don't expect to find Space Marines, as reps from Fatshark seemed pretty adamant that they won't be around for this title.

"There are actually no Space Marines in this game," Head of Design Victor Magnuson told Shacknews. "That was a choice we did early on. We want to focus on the human side or like a more day-to-day person and how would it be to be stuck in a hive city full of Poxwalkers and you have to fight to survive as a normal human being, instead of being this mega godlike Space Marine."

Don't expect to step into the role of an all-powerful Space Marine or even a more advanced Imperial Guardsman. Instead, Darktide centers around humans, albeit ones of specific classes. Players will get to select between the Ogryn, Zealot, Veteran, and Psyker classes, each of which can ward off the incoming hordes in various ways. They can also combine their might to find some more creative manners to dispatch the large enemy waves. Magnuson also notes that unlike Fatshark's previous project, Vermintide, Darktide players will be able to fully customize their characters.

Image courtesy of Fatshark

Fans were recently treated to new footage of the upcoming Darktide during this year's Summer Game Fest. The game is set to come to PC (via Steam) and Xbox Series X|S on September 13 with substantial post-launch content planned. For more interviews like this, be sure to check out Shacknews and GamerHubTV on YouTube.