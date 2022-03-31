Warhammer 40K: Darktide summons a September release date It won't quite make its previously projected Spring 2022 release window, but Warhammer 40K: Darktide now has a release date.

The team at Fatshark has had Warhammer 40,000 fans excited for quite some time about its future project in that universe. After putting together magic with the first two Warhammer: Vermintide games, Fatshark is jumping to the other corner of Warhammer lore with the upcoming Warhammer 40K: Darktide. Following numerous delays, the game finally has a release date.

Fatshark announced on Thursday that Warhammer 40K: Darktide will release on Tuesday, September 13. The development team had previously been aiming for a Spring 2022 release window, but it does not appear that the game will be ready to roll out by then. Darktide was originally unveiled back at the Xbox Series X Game Showcase in 2020, but met a series of roadblocks over the course of its development, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

For those who are just hearing about this game for the first time, Darktide is a first-person shooter set in the Warhammer 40K universe, specifically in the hive city of Tertium. Up to four players can team up for a round of horde-busting, as nightmarish enemies from a cult known as the Admonition look to band together and swarm down on any who dare oppose them. Players will have to utilize heavy weaponry, as well as the type of melee skills seen in the Vermintide series, in order to survive. Longtime franchise writer Dan Abnett is assisting with the game's story to help ensure that it fits sufficiently within the Warhammer 40K mythos.

The wait for Warhammer 40K: Darktide shouldn't be too much longer. Look for it to release on PC (via Steam) and Xbox Series X|S on September 13.