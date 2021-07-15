Warhammer 40,000: Darktide delayed to Spring 2022 It looks like we may be waiting a little longer to serve up our time for the Imperium. Fatshark has pushed Warhammer 40K: Darktide back to 2022.

Fatshark really captured something amazing when it put together the Left 4 Dead-like melee massacre of rat folk that was Warhammer: Vermintide. The studio is now readying to venture into the far future and see if the same formula works under the hand of the Imperium with Warhammer 40,000: Darktide. We can’t wait to see how Fatshark applies its winning formula to Darktide, but it looks like we’re going to be waiting a bit longer. Darktide has officially been delayed out of 2021 and into Spring 2022.

Fatshark announced its decision to delay Warhammer 40,000: Darktide via the game’s Twitter on July 15, 2021. In the statement provided, Fatshark shared that while excited about working on the game, the COVID-19 pandemic slowed things down, and the studio will taking time to ensure that the quality is up to fan standards. That will push Warhammer 40K: Darktide back to Spring 2022.

“We are planning to use the extra time to both focus on the level of quality at release, as well as invest in more systems to support Darktide for years to come,” the statement reads.

An update on Darktide's launch window pic.twitter.com/kY0GjmpZuu — Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (@Darktide40K) July 15, 2021

It may come as a bit of a disappointment to those who were hoping to see Darktide come out this year. The game was much anticipated following its reveal at last year’s Xbox Series X Games Showcase. While Fatshark’s reputation precedes them after the fine work they’ve done on the likes of the Vermintide series, it seems very clear they’ve also been building this game to both be just as stellar and appease longtime Warhammer 40K fans, even tapping the likes of franchise favorite writer Dan Abnett to aid in crafting the game’s narrative.

Of course, with solely an Xbox slated for first release, that means we’ll likely be waiting even longer to hear news on further platforms. Nonetheless, it would seem Spring 2022 is the new target window for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide for the time being. Stay tuned for further updates and news as we get closer to the end of the year.