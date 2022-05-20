Darktide's devs have plans for post-launch missions & story expansions Much like with Warhammer: Vermintide, Fatshark has plans to do plenty of post-launch mission and story content after Warhammer 40,000: Darktide comes out.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is set to launch in September of this year, and with it will come Fatshark’s latest dive into Warhammer co-op action. Sure, this is more sci-fi than Fatshark’s Vermintide games, but the developer intends to give it the same level of support players have seen in the Vermintide series. A part of that is preparing plenty of post-launch content and support to keep the missions and story coming in Darktide.

Fatshark recently spoke to a number of interesting Warhammer 40K: Darktide topics and reveals in a recent issue of Edge Magazine. While a large portion of the feature is dedicated to showing off a new Psyker character class that will be playable in the game, Fatshark also shared details on some post-launch plans. Apparently Fatshark intends to roll out new content, missions and story as the game carries on.

“Storyline and missions will expand and develop after launch, almost as a live service,” the article reads.

It sounds as though Fatshark intends to bring a regular flow of post-launch content and missions to Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, or at least the level of post-launch content fans have come to expect in the Vermintide series.

This might not come as much surprise to players who have followed along with Fatshark’s previous Vermintide games. While each of Fatshark’s other Warhammer games have featured fully-fleshed out story campaigns and missions to go along with them, Fatshark also provided plenty of post-launch content and DLC to go with them, extending the adventures for years after their original release dates.

That said, it sounds like Fatshark is going after a more consistent approach in Darktide’s post-launch content. It seems likely that we could see something similar to Destiny 2’s seasons or various additional activities in how Darktide’s missions and story expansions rollout.

Doubtless, we will learn plenty more as we get closer to Warhammer 40,000: Darktide’s release in September 2022. With the game set to launch first on Xbox and PC platforms, stay tuned for more details coming up later this year on the road to Darktide’s release date.