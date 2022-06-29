Summer Games Done Quick 2022: Watch Day 4 here Summer Games Done Quick 2022 is over halfway to $1 million raised for Doctors Without Borders. Check out today's full schedule and watch it all here.

Summer Games Done Quick 2022 is heading into its fourth day, already bringing joy to viewers and raising money for charity. This year's event marks GDQ's big return to live venues, the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic back in 2020. The best speedrunners in the world have flown in to Minnesota to show their unique skills across some of the top games of yesterday, today, and (sometimes even) tomorrow in front of a worldwide audience on Twitch.

Summer Games Done Quick 2022 is back in Bloomington, Minnesota. Many of this year's runners are on-hand for live runs, though a few are checking in virtually from their home spaces. This year's event is raising money for Doctors Without Borders. After three days, the runners have raised over $550,000. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to bring you the daily schedule each day. Plus, we'll highlight the noteworthy runs worth watching.

Before we get to the schedule, let's look at a highlight from Day 3, from the karaoke portion of this week's programming.

You can watch all of the action in the embed below!

Summer Games Done Quick 2022: Day 4 schedule

Here's the full schedule for Day 4, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out:

Time (All Times PT) Game Run Runner(s) Target Time 6:43 AM COGEN: SWORD OF REWIND New Game Any% - PC DemonchildElise 25:00 7:48 AM PowerSlave Exhumed Any% - PC Kaos_Wulf 40:00 8:38 AM Knuckles' Chaotix Beat The Game - 32X Hibnotix 1:05:00 9:53 AM Sonic Adventure DX: Director's Cut Gamma's Story - PC Katie4 14:00 10:17 AM Sonic Advance Character Bidwar - GBA Kirbymastah 20:00 10:47 AM Tunic Any% - PC Sunnymuffin 40:00 11:42 AM Advance Wars Any% (No Map Glitch) - GBA legrandgrand 1:05:00 1:07 PM Pokémon Emerald Randomizer Evolution Chaos Co-Op - GBA Keizaron, 360Chrism, Shenanagans, adef 3:00:00 4:17 PM Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Any% Original Mode - Switch spikevegeta 1:35:00 6:02 PM BONUS GAME 4 - Minecraft: Java Edition Any% Random Seed Glitchless (Current Version) - PC Illumina 1:00:00 7:12 PM Daily Recap - Wednesday Recap% - Live spikevegeta, Kungfufruitcup, adef 15:00 7:27 PM Super Mario Sunshine 120 Shines - Wii SB_runs 3:05:00 10:42 PM Banjo-Tooie Any% - N64 duck 34:00 11:26 PM Devil May Cry Dante Must Die All Collectables - PC WaifuRuns 1:32:00 1:08 AM DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game Good Ending - PC Shockwve 25:00 1:48 AM Mi Scusi Any% No Hover - PC Bullets 15:00 2:13 AM Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion 100% - PC EldritchWolfie 45:00 3:13 AM Jimmie Johnson's Anything With an Engine Matador Rookie Race - PS3 Ghoul02, GhostKumo 18:00 3:41 AM Gourmet Warriors Character Bidwar Normal Difficulty - PC Ritzblues 25:00 4:16 AM Thunder In Paradise Interactive Television - CD-i sharif 40:00 5:06 AM Incredible Crisis Any% - PS bramhallthefifth 55:00

10:47AM - Tunic

Image courtesy of Finji

It's arguably the biggest indie standout of the year so far. Tunic has captivated nearly everyone who's played it so far, putting players in the role of a charming fox lost in a fantasy world. There's a lot of exploration and backtracking involved in this game, but not when it comes time to speedrun. Look for Sunnymuffin to try and wrap this one up in about 40 minutes.

4:17PM - Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze

Image courtesy of Nintendo

The most recent entry in the Donkey Kong Country series is probably the hardest. It takes a skilled player to get through Tropical Freeze, but only those cut from a special cloth can run through it in 1 hour and 35 minutes. This one gets a recommendation partially because of Spikevegeta, who's consistently one of the most entertaining runners in the world. He'll keep the audience engaged as he looks to barrel through one of his favorite games.

7:27PM - Super Mario Sunshine

Image courtesy of Nintendo

Last night, Mario went to the Darker Side in Super Mario Odyssey. It's a long and intense challenge. Is it a more intense challenge than Super Mario Sunshine? The objective tonight is to collect all 120 Shinies and SB_runs will look to do it in just a little over three hours.

Summer Games Done Quick 2022 Online continues from now through Saturday, July 2. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to come back all week to Shacknews for more on this week's marathon.