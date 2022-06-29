EU still on track to phase out ICE vehicle production by 2035 European Union countries have agreed to progressively scale back internal combustion engine vehicles in pursuit of a carbon neutral future.

As electric vehicles continue to improve and become more widespread in development at various companies, the effort to replace old internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles on the road and in production grows as well. The European Union is moving on such an agenda. Countries in the EU have agreed to cease ICE vehicle production altogether by the year 2035 with further talks to follow about what will happen in the final stages of the plan.

The EU agreement on stoppage of ICE vehicle production took place recently, as reported by Bloomberg. The agreement comes as the EU ramps up efforts to push towards lower carbon emissions and a carbon neutral state. Reportedly, the agreement was slightly delayed as Italy leaders asked for extra time to be able to transfer fleets over to cleaner state. Ultimately, a compromise was proposed by Germany to set the target year for widespread use of carbon-neutral fuels by 2035, which satisfied dissent. Ultimately, it means that pretty much all European automakers will be transferring to electric or other clean energies in the next 10 years.

Italy, where longstanding automakers Ferrari and Lamborghini are based, had previously delayed an agreement on shutting down ICE vehicle production until the 2035 target year compromise proposed by Germany. [Image via Ferarri]

European countries have already been working towards reducing use of fossil fuels throughout the auto industry. Companies like Mercedes-Benz and Rolls Royce have innovated in development of electric vehicle engines while Tesla also has the go-ahead to begin production at a Gigafactory in Germany, producing the leading EV manufacturer’s vehicles in European regions. With this latest agreement, there is now a target in the EU for when ICE vehicle design can finally be phased out entirely.

North American and Asian regions have also pushed forward with alternative fuel vehicle production, so it remains to be seen in EU will be alone in its pursuit of a full shift out of ICE vehicles. Stay tuned as we continue to cover electric vehicle technology and politics here at Shacknews.