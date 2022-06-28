Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept EV traveled 746 miles on one charge The Mercedes-Benz EV bests its own range record of 626 miles on a single charge.

As electric vehicles become more prevalent, it’s interesting to monitor how some of the biggest car manufacturers are moving in that space. Mercedes-Benz has been hard at work developing the Vision EQXX, which just hit a major milestone. On a recent test trip, the EV traveled a whopping 746 miles on one full charge.

Mercedes-Benz recently shared the results of the EQXX’s latest journey, which we spotted thanks to Jalopnik. The EV drove from Stuttgart, Germany to Silverstone, UK, traveling 1,202 kilometers, or 746 miles. This surpasses the EQXX’s previous range record of 626, which was established in April of this year. It’s worth noting that the air conditioning was on for 8 of the 14.5 hour journey, which Mercedes says contributed to energy consumption. In an official press release, the company speaks further to the achievement.

The journey continues – even further, even more efficient! Yet again, the VISION EQXX has proven that it can easily cover more than 1,000 km on a single battery charge, this time faced with a whole different set of real- world conditions. As Mercedes-Benz strives to go all-electric by 2030 wherever market conditions allow, it is important to show to the world what can be achieved in real terms through a combination of cutting-edge technology, teamwork and determination. -Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group Formula E driver Nyck de Vries was behind the wheel for the long-distance range test. During the trip, he pushed the vehicle’s speed as high as 87 mph, averaging out at 52 mph for the entirety of the drive. With Mercedes aiming to go fully electric by the turn of the next decade, the range improvements of the Vision EQXX are a large step towards achieving that goal. For the latest developments in the world of electric vehicles, stick with us here on Shacknews.