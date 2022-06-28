Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept EV traveled 746 miles on one charge

The Mercedes-Benz EV bests its own range record of 626 miles on a single charge.
Donovan Erskine
Image: Mercedes
1

As electric vehicles become more prevalent, it’s interesting to monitor how some of the biggest car manufacturers are moving in that space. Mercedes-Benz has been hard at work developing the Vision EQXX, which just hit a major milestone. On a recent test trip, the EV traveled a whopping 746 miles on one full charge.

Mercedes-Benz recently shared the results of the EQXX’s latest journey, which we spotted thanks to Jalopnik. The EV drove from Stuttgart, Germany to Silverstone, UK, traveling 1,202 kilometers, or 746 miles. This surpasses the EQXX’s previous range record of 626, which was established in April of this year. It’s worth noting that the air conditioning was on for 8 of the 14.5 hour journey, which Mercedes says contributed to energy consumption. In an official press release, the company speaks further to the achievement.

News Editor
