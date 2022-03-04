Tesla's German Gigafactory gets conditional approval to start commercial production Under conditional approval, the Brandenburg factory will be able to produce up to 500,000 vehicles per year.

Under the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic and further issues, Tesla, like many companies, has had to deal with a number of setbacks and delays in its ongoing business and operations. One of those setbacks is finally seeing a breakthrough as the company receives approval for its latest Gigafactory in Brandenburg, Germany to begin operation. It will be able to begin producing immediately with a limit of up to 500,000 vehicles a year.

The approval of operation for Tesla’s German Gigafactory was recently decided and announced, as reported by CNBC. Local German officials in Berlin gave the conditional approval alongside a 536-page decision, including provisions such as the 500,000-vehicle limit. Plans for the factory were initially announced by Elon Musk and the Tesla company back in 2019. Production was supposed to begin in early summer 2021. However, the COVID-19 pandemic, environmentalist concerns, and further factors delayed the opening and operation of the factory up until this recent decision. With it, Tesla will finally be able to bolster its production and delivery efforts worldwide.

With Tesla's German Gigafactory going into production, it should bolster the company's supply and delivery of electric vehicles worldwide.

The decision to allow Tesla’s Brandenburg Gigafactory to begin commercial operation is a stroke of good fortune for the company after months of delays. Tesla and Elon Musk have previously suggested they expect factories to run underneath capacity throughout 2022 due to supply constraints and certain vehicles like the Cybertruck have been delayed altogether, but another factory in play will likely go a long way in bolstering overall output and delivery of vehicles to purchasing customers. After all, demand for Tesla’s vehicles has certainly not dwindled in the face of the COVID pandemic. Instead, it continues to be one of the foremost electric vehicles purchased worldwide.

