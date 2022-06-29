Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Unity (U) has reportedly laid off hundreds of employees

A new report claims that Unity has recently shown the door to hundreds of workers.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Image: Unity
Unity is most known for its work on the Unity Engine, one of the most popular and widely available gaming engines. However, it seems that all may not be well at Unity proper. According to some new reports, Unity (U) is in a deeply troubled state, recently laying off hundreds of its employees.

The news of potential major layoffs at Unity comes by way of a Kotaku report. According to the website’s sources, nearly every department at Unity has suffered recent layoffs in some capacity, with a large share of them occurring within the AI and engineering teams. The report also cites posts on Blind, which state somewhere between 300 to 400 employees have been laid off at Unity. Blind is an anonymous forum for verified employees to discuss workplace matters.

For the laid-off employees, Unity is apparently paying them for the remainder of the month as well as severance and health care for an additional month. Although employees are reportedly being told they can apply to other open positions at the company, Kotaku’s sources state that there is currently a hiring freeze across all of Unity’s departments.

Accounts from employees detail a company that’s mismanaged, often making major unpredictable business moves. One of Kotaku’s sources described Unity’s current state as a “shit show.” Most recently, Unity grabbed headlines when it acquired Weta Digital for $1.625 billion. Last year, Unity purchased Parsec, a video game cloud streaming service, for $320 million.

The news out of Unity is quite troubling. The company is yet to provide any statement on the reports of mass layoffs, but we’ll be sure to update this story if that changes.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

