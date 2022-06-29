Unity (U) has reportedly laid off hundreds of employees A new report claims that Unity has recently shown the door to hundreds of workers.

Unity is most known for its work on the Unity Engine, one of the most popular and widely available gaming engines. However, it seems that all may not be well at Unity proper. According to some new reports, Unity (U) is in a deeply troubled state, recently laying off hundreds of its employees.

The news of potential major layoffs at Unity comes by way of a Kotaku report. According to the website’s sources, nearly every department at Unity has suffered recent layoffs in some capacity, with a large share of them occurring within the AI and engineering teams. The report also cites posts on Blind, which state somewhere between 300 to 400 employees have been laid off at Unity. Blind is an anonymous forum for verified employees to discuss workplace matters.

For the laid-off employees, Unity is apparently paying them for the remainder of the month as well as severance and health care for an additional month. Although employees are reportedly being told they can apply to other open positions at the company, Kotaku’s sources state that there is currently a hiring freeze across all of Unity’s departments.

Accounts from employees detail a company that’s mismanaged, often making major unpredictable business moves. One of Kotaku’s sources described Unity’s current state as a “shit show.” Most recently, Unity grabbed headlines when it acquired Weta Digital for $1.625 billion. Last year, Unity purchased Parsec, a video game cloud streaming service, for $320 million.

The news out of Unity is quite troubling. The company is yet to provide any statement on the reports of mass layoffs, but we’ll be sure to update this story if that changes.