Naraka: Bladepoint from developer 24 Entertainment and publisher NetEase is a massive PvP multiplayer battle royale experience in which players get to engage in fun and exciting martial arts inspired melee combat. The game supports up to 60-player PvP and features 12 playable heroes, each with their own unique abilities.

If that’s not enough to amp you up to play, there are also a ton of stellar weapons to make use of in Naraka: Bladepoint including the recently added Dual Blades as part of the game’s latest update on June 23.

Eager to learn even more about Naraka: Bladepoint, we reached out to the team with a set of questions with Lead Producer at 24 Entertainment, Ray Kuan, answering them. So, if you're curious about the game’s development such as supporting up to 60 players and some of the things the team is working on for the future, read on for our full Naraka: Bladepoint interview with Lead Producer, Ray Kuan!

24 Entertainment’s Ray Kuan on the development of Naraka: Bladepoint and future plans

Shacknews: For those who are unfamiliar with Naraka: Bladepoint, what is the game about and what sort of gameplay does it offer?

Ray Kuan: NARAKA: BLADEPOINT is a 60-player PVP mythical action combat game inspired by the legends of the Far East. Players will experience martial arts inspired melee combat, gravity defying mobility, vast arsenals of melee & ranged weapons, and legendary customizable heroes whilst taking part in epic battles.

Shacknews: Can you talk a bit about Naraka’s development, for example, how long was the game in development and what were some of the team’s favorite parts of the game to work on?

Kuan: It’s been a long journey! Our first reveal was on TGA 2019 and, at that time, the game was already highly developed. Since then, we’ve optimized not only the gameplay, but also the graphics, music, controls, UI, and more.

I’ve made action games for over a decade, so the action and gameplay will always be my favourite part to work on.

Shacknews: Was it challenging to support PvP for up to 60 players? Additionally, why did the team seek to create such a huge, sweeping PvP experience in Naraka?

Kuan: It is challenging indeed! 60 player combat brings difficulties to gameplay design and server performance. However, the concept of 60 heroes brawling on a mystic isle is too attractive a prospect to walk away from; so we didn’t hesitate to dive in. I believe we’ve also managed to overcome all the challenges we faced.

Shacknews: Outside of multiplayer, what sort of solo experiences does Naraka offer?

Kuan: Compared to the team-based strategy you may experience in trios, solos are more focused on personal combat skills — no back up this time! There’s only one goal; defeat the person you are facing, and move on. You need to outplay your foes, outsmart them, and stay calm. Each battle might be your last one.

Of course, strategy is also critical and there’s multiple ways to approach the game — you can always go straight for the fight, or you might prefer to take a detour, loot more and try to stay till the end of the game. It’s up to you!

Shacknews: Combat wise, what are some highlights in terms of weaponry and movement? Also, can you talk more about the way in which melee combat is incorporated as a key focus in the game?

Kuan: Talking about highlights, it must be counter attacks. This is the skill of a true master. If a player counters a focused attack with the right timing, then they can send their opponent’s weapon flying and follow up with a hugely damaging attack of their own. It’s a truly devastating skill to acquire.

The combat system in NARAKA is simple to learn, but hard to master. It’s a rock-paper-scissors system — i.e. a focused attack beats a normal attack, but will get beaten by a counter. Each hero’s individual abilities and souljades bring even more dynamics to the battle!

Shacknews: Is there a learning curve in Naraka: Bladepoint, and adding to that, what are some tips you’d recommend players keep in mind when first diving into the game?

Kuan: There’s a learning curve in NARAKA for sure. Our first tip will always be “counter”. One mistake most new players will make is spamming focused and normal attacks. If they learn how to counter, this tip can help you rank up at least 500 points in the ladder.

Shacknews: How many characters are on offer in Naraka: Bladepoint, and what are some of the team’s favorite characters in Naraka: Bladepoint?

Kuan: 12 for now, more to come!

My personal main is Viper. Her skill can silence the enemy, and her ultimate is a big control. Easy to pick up, always good to use in any scenario.

Shacknews: What are some of the ways players can customize and tailor their favorite heroes to their playstyle in Naraka: Bladepoint?

Kuan: First of all, our customization system is genuinely extensive. You can customize every part of your character from their left eyebrow, to their skin color. There are plenty of fun fan creations as well! Just Google “NARAKA customization” and you can find Shrek, Iron Man, and Yoda for example, which shows just how creative our players are; but also, how flexible the technology is too. We also provide some good-looking skins!

Shacknews: Is the team working on, or planning to work on, expanding the game’s servers to cater to a wider variety of regions in the future? For example, to reduce high ping experiences?

Kuan: For now, we already support SEA/EU/NA/AS/CN servers. SA & OCE are connected to NA & SEA servers, but they have their own nodes, which means they will match with local players until the queue time reaches the limit. If that happens, then they will be matched with NA/SEA players.

Shacknews: What else can Naraka: Bladepoint players look forward to in the future from the Naraka team?

Kuan: We release an update every 2 or 3 weeks. It could be new modes, new weapons, new heroes, new souljades, or hero skills remake just as few examples! There’s also a campaign mode and a new map being developed right now which we can’t wait to share with you.

Shacknews: Finally, is there anything else you want players to know about the game, and where’s the best place for players to go to follow along with updates for Naraka: Bladepoint, and submit feedback?

Kuan: You can follow our Twitter to receive the latest info, and we have fun memes on our socials too!

We want to thank 24 Entertainment and producer Ray Kuan for taking the time to talk to us about Naraka: Bladepoint. If you’ve yet to check the game out, Naraka: Bladepoint is available now across a plethora of platforms including Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and Windows PC. For more on Naraka: Bladepoint, also be sure to read through our full hands-on preview!