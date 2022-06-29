Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Blizzard acquires Spellbreak developer Proletariat

The Proletariat team will now work on World of Warcraft's latest expansion.
Donovan Erskine
Image: Proletariat
2

This week, we learned that Spellbreak servers would be shutting down in early 2023. Following the announcement, it was unclear what the team at Proletariat would be working on next. Now, it’s now been revealed that Blizzard is acquiring Proletariat. Upon joining the company, the studio will work on content for World of Warcraft.

Mike Ybarra, president of Blizzard Entertainment, provided a statement to GamesBeat in which he confirmed Blizzard’s acquisition of Proletariat. “A big part of caring for our teams is making sure we have the resources to produce experiences our communities will love while giving our teams space to explore even more creative opportunities within their projects. Proletariat is a perfect fit for supporting Blizzard’s mission in bringing high-quality content to our players more often.”

spellbreak developer acquired by blizzard
Spellbreak developer Proletariat has been aquired by Blizzard Entertainment.

The Proletariat team is composed of 100 people, all of which will soon be put to work on World of Warcraft, Blizzard’s iconic MMO. Specifically, the team will aid in the upcoming Dragonflight expansion. As members of Blizzard, the Proletariat crew will find themselves within the Microsoft family once its acquisition of Activision Blizzard officially closes.

This is just the latest instance of Blizzard absorbing a studio and assigning it to one of its landmark franchises. Earlier this year, the Vicarious Visions team became Blizzard Albany following its work on Diablo 2: Resurrected.

In a Reddit post announcing the closure of Spellbreak servers, Proletariat stated that “the game industry is a difficult business” and that Spellbreak failed to reach a place “where we could continue to invest in it in the way we had dreamed of.” With the implication of the game not being financially viable, it’s likely that Spellbreak could have been on the outs regardless of Blizzard’s acquisition. Players can still enjoy Spellbreak and all it has to offer until the game's servers go offline next year. 

