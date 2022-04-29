Evening Reading - April 29, 2022

Ha HA! I have returned for a second consecutive week. That means more news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the gaming horn

Xbox Games with Gold titles for the month of May have been revealed.

The Jackbox Party Starter has one more new title and it's a good one.

Skater XL has added a new place to skate. Check out the Skatepark of Tampa Pro Course.

Lastly, there's a new River City game coming from Arc System Works and... I can't say I saw this one coming. It definitely looks different.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Pour one out

I love DC's Legends of Tomorrow! And look at this! They added Donald Faison to the cast, as BOOSTER GOLD! Holy crap, I can't wait to see what they have lined up for Season 8!

‘DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’ Canceled at the CW https://t.co/WubpbDqo7G — Variety (@Variety) April 30, 2022

You dicks.

T-PAIN still Crusading

Is #CK3 a family friendly game? Yes! Yes?

At least it is for @TPAIN 👑 pic.twitter.com/zYZ5Ov9Ul7 — Crusader Kings III (@CrusaderKings) April 29, 2022

T-PAIN doesn't need autotune to crush you with a medieval army.

Tim to run for your life

gonna be sporting and give tim a five minute head start pic.twitter.com/9HTWpOYuwd — Uncle Duke (@UncleDuke1969) April 28, 2022

Hunting the most dangerous game: Man.

This is the Ballroom Blitz

Hell yeah! One of the greatest wuxia movies ever made is getting a sequel! pic.twitter.com/4QSp0R018N — Wesley Chu (@wes_chu) April 29, 2022

Oh man, if you haven't watched the original, go see that right now!

Now this is nostalgia I can get behind!

More on the fall of Will Smith

If you're still fascinated about Will Smith and what the hell happened with him, Todd in the Shadows' latest Trainwreckords is a fascinating watch. Check out this interesting deep dive into his final (and most godawful) album.

Nothing but the Hotfix

For this week's Games Done Quick Hotfix spotlight, it's time to dive into horror runs. The latest episode of GDQ Hotfix's Speedruns from the Crypt looks at the Resident Evil 2 remake, Outlast 2, and Amnesia: Rebirth.

Remember to catch GDQ's Hotfix shows every week at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

This week in Shaqnews

.@SHAQ tried to jump in the Gone Fishin' lake...and failed 😂 pic.twitter.com/EuUHj9m1Pa — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 29, 2022

Green screen diving is not recommended unless you have the proper equipment.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Earlier today, WWE took a break from recording record profits to announce its latest round of budget cuts. Sadly, one of the casualties was Malcolm Bivens (formerly and now once more Stokely Hathaway), who was easily one of the highlights of a garbage NXT 2.0 show.

We salute Stokely by looking back at one of his greatest moments on the indie scene: The cinematic GRAMMYs Street Fight versus AEW's Orange Cassidy.

Tonight in video game music

DRUMS, PLEASE!

For tonight, let's spotlight The 8-Bit Drummer, who's marching to the beat of the Abandoned Beach track from Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

That's your Evening Reading to send you into this final weekend of April. Keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!