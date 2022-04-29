Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Evening Reading - April 29, 2022

Pouring one out for DC's Legends of Tomorrow, the former Malcolm Bivens, and Will Smith's musical career. It's a slightly more solemn Friday edition of Evening Reading.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
1

Ha HA! I have returned for a second consecutive week. That means more news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the gaming horn

Xbox Games with Gold titles for the month of May have been revealed.

The Jackbox Party Starter has one more new title and it's a good one.

Skater XL has added a new place to skate. Check out the Skatepark of Tampa Pro Course.

Lastly, there's a new River City game coming from Arc System Works and... I can't say I saw this one coming. It definitely looks different.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Pour one out

I love DC's Legends of Tomorrow! And look at this! They added Donald Faison to the cast, as BOOSTER GOLD! Holy crap, I can't wait to see what they have lined up for Season 8!

You dicks.

T-PAIN still Crusading

T-PAIN doesn't need autotune to crush you with a medieval army.

Tim to run for your life

Hunting the most dangerous game: Man.

This is the Ballroom Blitz

Oh man, if you haven't watched the original, go see that right now!

Now this is nostalgia I can get behind!

More on the fall of Will Smith

If you're still fascinated about Will Smith and what the hell happened with him, Todd in the Shadows' latest Trainwreckords is a fascinating watch. Check out this interesting deep dive into his final (and most godawful) album.

Nothing but the Hotfix

For this week's Games Done Quick Hotfix spotlight, it's time to dive into horror runs. The latest episode of GDQ Hotfix's Speedruns from the Crypt looks at the Resident Evil 2 remake, Outlast 2, and Amnesia: Rebirth.

Remember to catch GDQ's Hotfix shows every week at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

This week in Shaqnews

Green screen diving is not recommended unless you have the proper equipment.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Earlier today, WWE took a break from recording record profits to announce its latest round of budget cuts. Sadly, one of the casualties was Malcolm Bivens (formerly and now once more Stokely Hathaway), who was easily one of the highlights of a garbage NXT 2.0 show.

We salute Stokely by looking back at one of his greatest moments on the indie scene: The cinematic GRAMMYs Street Fight versus AEW's Orange Cassidy.

Tonight in video game music

DRUMS, PLEASE!

For tonight, let's spotlight The 8-Bit Drummer, who's marching to the beat of the Abandoned Beach track from Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

That's your Evening Reading to send you into this final weekend of April. Keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola