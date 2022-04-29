Apple workers publish letter opposing a forced return to office With Apple employees soon set to return to in-person offices, workers have published an open letter to management.

Apple, like many companies around the globe, allowed its employees to work from home during the worst days of the pandemic. Though COVID-19 is still a very real threat to society, Apple is among the companies bringing its employees back to working in offices. However, this decision is not going over smoothly with those employees. Apple workers have published an open letter to company leadership opposing the forced return to in-person offices.

Apple employees shared their letter to the Apple Together website. The letter serves as a response to Apple’s announcement that it would be implementing a “hybrid” working format, with some employees needing to return to offices. In the response, the workers refute each of the key reasons given as to why some employees should return to in-person work.

You have characterized the decision for the Hybrid Working Pilot as being about combining the “need to commune in-person” and the value of flexible work. But in reality, it does not recognize flexible work and is only driven by fear. Fear of the future of work, fear of worker autonomy, fear of losing control.

The letter also evokes the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs with a relevant quote. “It doesn't make sense to hire smart people and then tell them what to do. We hire smart people so they can tell us what to do.”

With the publishing of the letter opposing a forced return to in-office work, we await to see if Apple will provide a response or change its stance.