Apple workers publish letter opposing a forced return to office

With Apple employees soon set to return to in-person offices, workers have published an open letter to management.
Donovan Erskine
5

Apple, like many companies around the globe, allowed its employees to work from home during the worst days of the pandemic. Though COVID-19 is still a very real threat to society, Apple is among the companies bringing its employees back to working in offices. However, this decision is not going over smoothly with those employees. Apple workers have published an open letter to company leadership opposing the forced return to in-person offices.

Apple employees shared their letter to the Apple Together website. The letter serves as a response to Apple’s announcement that it would be implementing a “hybrid” working format, with some employees needing to return to offices. In the response, the workers refute each of the key reasons given as to why some employees should return to in-person work.

apple employee letter

The letter also evokes the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs with a relevant quote. “It doesn't make sense to hire smart people and then tell them what to do. We hire smart people so they can tell us what to do.”

Earlier this week, Apple (AAPL) released its Q2 2022 earnings report, which showed that the company beat both revenue and EPS expectations. However, the company’s stock dipped significantly not too long after comments from CEO Tim Cook during the following earnings call.

With the publishing of the letter opposing a forced return to in-office work, we await to see if Apple will provide a response or change its stance. For potential updates on Apple, stick with Shacknews.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

  Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    April 29, 2022 1:30 PM

    Apple workers publish letter opposing a forced return to office

    redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      April 29, 2022 1:37 PM

      What if the workers got together and formed like say a union that could sit at the table and do some collective bargaining

      Chod legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        April 29, 2022 1:49 PM

        Naaaaaaaah crazy talk

        redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          April 29, 2022 1:51 PM

          Yeah I mean I guess posting a letter online is just as good

          zerog83 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            April 29, 2022 1:58 PM

            they should've done a petition at change.org

      fragasm legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        April 29, 2022 2:16 PM

        Better to write a letter than go full blown communist. /s

    baconisgod legacy 10 years
      reply
      April 29, 2022 2:17 PM

      as Steve said: "It doesn't make sense to hire smart people and then tell them what to do. We hire smart people so they can tell us what to do." Here we are, the smart people that you hired, and we are telling you what to do: Please get out of our way, there is no one-size-fits-all solution, let us decide how we work best, and let us do the best work of our lives.

hard to argue with that.

      hard to argue with that.

