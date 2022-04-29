Blizzard will show off a Warcraft mobile game in a livestream next week Not quite a Blizzcon-level announcement, but it seems a mobile Warcraft is coming and at least no one will ask if we all have phones.

Activision Blizzard may have been through the ringer over the last couple years as sexual harassment and workplace toxicity allegations, lawsuits, and Microsoft’s upcoming acquisition have continued to bring chaos to the developer/publisher, but it’s still working on new projects, one of which will seemingly be revealed soon. Blizzard is set to show off a new Warcraft mobile game next week in a livestream event that will give us our first look and some of the first details on the game.

Blizzard shared details on the upcoming Warcraft mobile reveal in a recently posted page that will host the livestream. Set to go live on May 3, 2022 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET, Blizzard will apparently show off a Warcraft mobile title that may be free-to-play according to previous teases. The game has been one of a few in the works for more than a year, as teased by current Blizzard Entertainment president Mike Ybarra.

We're not sure what a free-to-play Warcraft mobile game will look like, but it couldn't possibly be a step down from what happened with Warcraft 3: Reforged... right?

“Blizzard is a big studio and we have talented and growing teams supporting live games as well,” Ybarra said in a recent tweet. “Over the coming weeks, you'll be hearing more on that from Warcraft and Overwatch. Diablo will follow. Stay tuned!”

While a free-to-play Warcraft mobile game may raise some eyebrows given the poor state of the previous Warcraft strategy game, it seems Activision Blizzard is set on pursuing a mobile market with more of its IP. For instance, Diablo Immortal is still on the way and will now have a PC release in addition to its main mobile launch.

“This will create opportunities for both existing players and new fans to experience the Warcraft universe in entirely new ways,” said Activision Blizzard CEO and actual Lich King Bobby Kotick.

Come whatever may, it would seem we have a new Warcraft to look forward to next week. Tune into the livestream or keep your eyes on Shacknews as we cover whatever kind of Warcraft mobile game is revealed.