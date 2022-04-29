Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Blizzard will show off a Warcraft mobile game in a livestream next week

Not quite a Blizzcon-level announcement, but it seems a mobile Warcraft is coming and at least no one will ask if we all have phones.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

Activision Blizzard may have been through the ringer over the last couple years as sexual harassment and workplace toxicity allegations, lawsuits, and Microsoft’s upcoming acquisition have continued to bring chaos to the developer/publisher, but it’s still working on new projects, one of which will seemingly be revealed soon. Blizzard is set to show off a new Warcraft mobile game next week in a livestream event that will give us our first look and some of the first details on the game.

Blizzard shared details on the upcoming Warcraft mobile reveal in a recently posted page that will host the livestream. Set to go live on May 3, 2022 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET, Blizzard will apparently show off a Warcraft mobile title that may be free-to-play according to previous teases. The game has been one of a few in the works for more than a year, as teased by current Blizzard Entertainment president Mike Ybarra.

We're not sure what a free-to-play Warcraft mobile game will look like, but it couldn't possibly be a step down from what happened with Warcraft 3: Reforged... right?
We're not sure what a free-to-play Warcraft mobile game will look like, but it couldn't possibly be a step down from what happened with Warcraft 3: Reforged... right?

“Blizzard is a big studio and we have talented and growing teams supporting live games as well,” Ybarra said in a recent tweet. “Over the coming weeks, you'll be hearing more on that from Warcraft and Overwatch. Diablo will follow. Stay tuned!”

While a free-to-play Warcraft mobile game may raise some eyebrows given the poor state of the previous Warcraft strategy game, it seems Activision Blizzard is set on pursuing a mobile market with more of its IP. For instance, Diablo Immortal is still on the way and will now have a PC release in addition to its main mobile launch.

“This will create opportunities for both existing players and new fans to experience the Warcraft universe in entirely new ways,” said Activision Blizzard CEO and actual Lich King Bobby Kotick.

Come whatever may, it would seem we have a new Warcraft to look forward to next week. Tune into the livestream or keep your eyes on Shacknews as we cover whatever kind of Warcraft mobile game is revealed.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola